EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Grassroots Hero Scott Presler Discusses His Voter Turnout Efforts, Says He Expects to Flip The Pennsylvania State House From Blue to Red Without Help From The RNC!

Conservative grassroots activist Scott Presler spoke to The Gateway Pundit on Monday at Turning Point Action’s Restoring National Confidence Summit to discuss his heroic efforts in increasing Republican voter registration and turnout.

Turning Point Action’s event, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, two days before the 2024 RNC Winter Meeting, had hundreds of County GOP Chairmembers and RNC voting members in attendance and featured presentations on election fraud and how the grassroots GOP can get out the vote. This is far more than the do-nothing RNC is expected to do at their meeting later this week.

Unlike grassroots Republicans across America, the RNC, under Ronna Romney McDaniel’s leadership, doesn’t care about winning or ensuring honest elections.

Watch our exclusive interview from the Summit, discussing election integrity with Mike Lindell here!

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this month, Presler’s grassroots efforts to register and activate voters to sign GOP presidential candidate petitions saved the only shot conservatives have at a Presidential Election in Rhode Island. Before Scott took the helm, not a single candidate qualified for the GOP presidential primary in the state.

It should be noted that because of his efforts, President Trump not only made it on the ballot, but he got twice the signatures necessary and surpassed Joe Biden in candidate petition signatures. Where was Ronna McDaniel and the RNC during this potential crisis for the party?

Scott is so effective that the Uniparty GOP takes credit for HIS work to Save America. As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Ronna McDaniel recently announced the GOP, with her at the helm, had “flipped” Beaver County, Pennsylvania, from blue to red. However, it was Scott Presler’s voter registration efforts that brought the mass of Republican registrations.

Presler says he is now working on flipping Centre County, Pennsylvania, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and Lucerne County, Pennsylvania, from blue to red. Republicans are roughly 1,500 voters away from flipping Centre, 3,300 voters away from flipping Bucks, and 4,300 voters from flipping Lucerne! If Scott and the local Republicans succeed, they will likely flip the Pennsylvania State House from blue to red. “This would make nationwide news,” said Scott.

Presler is also building coalitions across the nation to boost voter turnout for conservatives who otherwise would not vote, such as the 40% of hunters in Wisconsin or the 80,000 Amish in Pennsylvania. He is currently focusing his practical efforts on saving states like Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Still, these measures can be taken in any state to increase Republican voter turnout!

While this may not seem to make a difference with the corrupt voting machines and Democrats’ phony mail-in ballots still in play, it will only make it harder for them to cheat. Who’s going to believe that Joe Biden–a legitimate brain-damaged dummy–got more votes than he did last election?

Regardless, this is more than the Republican National Committee has ever done to ensure that Republicans win elections!

You can support and donate to Scott Presler’s grassroots voter registration and turnout efforts at earlyvoteaction.com!

Watch the full interview below: