EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Grassroots Hero Scott Presler Discusses His Voter Turnout Efforts, Says He Expects to Flip The Pennsylvania State House From Blue to Red Without Help From The RNC!

Conservative grassroots activist Scott Presler spoke to The Gateway Pundit on Monday at Turning Point Action’s Restoring National Confidence Summit to discuss his heroic efforts in increasing Republican voter registration and turnout.
Turning Point Action’s event, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, two days before the 2024 RNC Winter Meeting, had hundreds of County GOP Chairmembers and RNC voting members in attendance and featured presentations on election fraud and how the grassroots GOP can get out the vote. This is far more than the do-nothing RNC is expected to do at their meeting later this week.
Unlike grassroots Republicans across America, the RNC, under Ronna Romney McDaniel’s leadership, doesn’t care about winning or ensuring honest elections.
Watch our exclusive interview from the Summit, discussing election integrity with Mike Lindell here!
As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this month, Presler’s grassroots efforts to register and activate voters to sign GOP presidential candidate petitions saved the only shot conservatives have at a Presidential Election in Rhode Island. Before Scott took the helm, not a single candidate qualified for the GOP presidential primary in the state.
It should be noted that because of his efforts, President Trump not only made it on the ballot, but he got twice the signatures necessary and surpassed Joe Biden in candidate petition signatures. Where was Ronna McDaniel and the RNC during this potential crisis for the party?
Scott Presler Gets Results UNLIKE RONNA! Conservative Activist Helps GOP Candidates Qualify for April Primary in Rhode Island Thanks to His Persistence and Influence – Trump Got More Signatures Than Biden!
Scott is so effective that the Uniparty GOP takes credit for HIS work to Save America. As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Ronna McDaniel recently announced the GOP, with her at the helm, had “flipped” Beaver County, Pennsylvania, from blue to red. However, it was Scott Presler’s voter registration efforts that brought the mass of Republican registrations.
Presler says he is now working on flipping Centre County, Pennsylvania, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and Lucerne County, Pennsylvania, from blue to red. Republicans are roughly 1,500 voters away from flipping Centre, 3,300 voters away from flipping Bucks, and 4,300 voters from flipping Lucerne! If Scott and the local Republicans succeed, they will likely flip the Pennsylvania State House from blue to red. “This would make nationwide news,” said Scott.
Presler is also building coalitions across the nation to boost voter turnout for conservatives who otherwise would not vote, such as the 40% of hunters in Wisconsin or the 80,000 Amish in Pennsylvania. He is currently focusing his practical efforts on saving states like Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Still, these measures can be taken in any state to increase Republican voter turnout!
While this may not seem to make a difference with the corrupt voting machines and Democrats’ phony mail-in ballots still in play, it will only make it harder for them to cheat. Who’s going to believe that Joe Biden–a legitimate brain-damaged dummy–got more votes than he did last election?
Regardless, this is more than the Republican National Committee has ever done to ensure that Republicans win elections!
You can support and donate to Scott Presler’s grassroots voter registration and turnout efforts at earlyvoteaction.com!
Watch the full interview below:
CONRADSON: Tell us more about some of the stuff that you’re doing to make sure these people are trained, ready to go registered voters. And I know you told me about some of the coalitions you’re working on and tell us more about that.
PRESLER: My organization is Early Vote Action, earlyvoteaction.com. And yes, I am focused again on Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin. And I’ll tell you, next weekend, for example, it’s going to be a weekend of gun show voter registration. We’re going to be in Monroeville, Pittsburgh; we’re going to be in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, at the Great American Outdoor Show, which Trump will be at. And so we’re talking tens of thousands of people and the opportunity to get them all registered, and register them to vote as a Republican in closed primary states like Arizona and Pennsylvania. And we’ll also be at the Philly Expo Center, we’ll also be in Fountain Hills, Arizona. And so, really, this is about teaching the grassroots; okay, you go to gunshowtrader.com, you call up the vendor: “Hey, my name is Jordan. I’m a trained volunteer registrar in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. May I have permission to register voters? I’m not pitching a party, I’m not pushing a candidate. I simply want to get all of our gun enthusiasts and hunters registered to vote.” Because, for example, in Wisconsin, 40%—40 guys, not 14, four-zero %, of hunters are not registered to vote. In a state like Wisconsin, where Joe Biden won by 20,000 votes, is it possible that hunters could literally save the state of Wisconsin and, therefore, save Western civilization? Yes. And think about this for a second; I know early voting is a contentious issue, but guys, Joe Biden won Pennsylvania by 80,000 votes. Guys, there are 80,000 Amish in Pennsylvania. Did you know that? And get this, the Amish get married on Tuesdays in November. Jordan, what happens on Tuesdays and November? What if we actually got the Amish registered to vote, and we got them either a mail-in ballot or we got them to vote early? Oh, my gosh. Hunters, Veterans, Amish, students, these are the coalition’s that we’re building across all of these states, and that I believe are going to help make sure that we defeat Joe Biden and elect a completely republican government this November.
CONRADSON: And you know, it’s these great ideas that, I believe it was New Jersey, you saved the only shot that conservatives have at getting a Republican presidential candidate on the ballot. Is that correct?
PRESLER: Well, actually, it was the state of Rhode Island. And so, you were close. It’s up in that area. But Rhode Island sent out this email to everyone saying, guys, we’re in danger of not having any candidates on the Republican presidential ballot. And so literally within 24 hours, I posted on social media, we went to my application, which is called Early Vote Action on iPhone and Android, we uploaded a text message list to 1000s of Republican registered voters and Rhode Island and said, look, go to the Warwick office, you go sign the papers, and sign up for everyone. I want to be clear: I’m help to boost the Republican Party everywhere. You, in your primary, are allowed to choose whoever you want. I’m just here to defeat Joe Biden. And so, I’m proud to say that within 24 hours, we, the grassroots, because of our working together, were able to make sure that all of our Republican candidates received enough signatures to get on the ballot. And President Trump actually got more than Joe Biden in his home state of Delaware. So I’m a little bit proud.
CONRADSON: Another thing you were able to do, in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, you were able to flip the county from blue to red. The RNC and Ronna McDaniel took credit for it. Why is it that the RNC is so ineffective in places like this with registering voters and getting out the vote that they feel the need to steal credit from grassroots activists like yourself?
PRESLER: Well, you know, I’m not gonna go there. Instead, I want to take this opportunity to thank Chairman Roman Kozak. Chairman Kozak is actually running for state representative in Beaver County, and he’s the chairman of the Beaver County Republican Party. So instead, I want to thank the grassroots. I want to thank the people that have been knocking on doors and doing the voter registration, but furthermore, guys, we are 1500 voters from flipping Centre County from blue to red. Centre County is Penn State University at State College, the largest campus in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. We are 3,300 voters away from flipping Bucks County. And by the way, there’s a special election for Candace Cabanas in Pennsylvania’s 140th District in Bucks County on February 13th, that we have the opportunity to flip the State House from blue to red. This would make nationwide news, Jordan. Furthermore, we are also 4,300 voters away from flipping Lucerne County NEPA Northeast Pennsylvania from blue to red. So, we’re doing this targeted. We’re being everywhere. We’re going to farmers markets, gun shows, we are going where the people are to meet them where they are with our conservative vision.