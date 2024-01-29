Enraged Joe Biden Attributes Hearsay as Fact Regarding President Trump and US Troops; Disregards His Own Transgressions Against Our Troops

On Saturday, Joe Biden spoke at the First in the Nation Dinner in Columbia, South Carolina. As reported by The Gateway Pundit, South Carolina replaced Iowa this election season as the “first voting state” for the Democrat primaries. Also in the report was some atrocious gaffes from Biden, including referring to President Trump as “the sitting President”.

In one of the clips, an enraged Joe Biden begins screaming about his predecessor, President Donald Trump, and referencing a debunked claim about his trip to a Paris cemetery in 2018.

Biden said:

“Donald Trump, when he was Commander-in-Chief, refused to visit a cemeter- a US cemetery outside of Paris — for fallen American soldiers. And referred to those heroes and I quote as “suckers and losers.” <screams> HE ACTUALLY SAID THAT! HE SAID THAT! HOW DARE HE SAY THAT! HOW DARE HE TALK ABOUT MY SON AND <inaudible> LIKE THAT!”

While President Trump did not visit the cemetery that Biden was referring to, it wasn’t because he “refused to”. It was because of the weather and the safety of the President. Newsweek cited the official White House statement:

“The President and First Lady’s trip to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial has been canceled due to scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather.”

Specifically, Marine One was reportedly unable to fly in the weather and it would have created tremendous difficulties regarding the President’s safety for the motorcade to embark on the trip and “would have interfered with the roads” in and out of Paris.

Instead, President Trump visited the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial just outside of Paris where 1,541 WWI American veterans are buried. President Trump stood in the rain and gave a speech “honoring our great heroes”:

Beautiful ceremony today in Paris commemorating the end of World War One. Many World leaders in attendance. Thank you to @EmmanuelMacron, President of France! Now off to Suresnes American Cemetery to make speech in honor of our great heroes! Then back to the U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2018

Biden also claimed as-a-matter-of-fact that President Trump referred to those killed in Belleau Wood as “suckers” and “losers”. Of course, there is no recording or evidence of this claim other than anonymous sources.

In September 2020, President Trump told CBS News:

“I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes. There is nobody that respects them more. So, I just think it’s a horrible, horrible thing… I never called our great fallen soldiers anything other than HEROES. This is more made up Fake News given by disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election!”

Fast forward to Biden’s remarks in South Carolina, and it’s worth remembering that on March 7, 2016, while giving a speech to US servicemembers in the United Arab Emirates, Joe Biden told them “Clap for that you stupid bastards! …Man, you are a dull bunch. Must be slow here, man. I don’t know.”

Reuters, of course, ran interference and called it “a joke”. You decide.

Unlike the unsubstantiated claims Dementia Joe is referring to here, we actually have the recording of him saying “Clap for that you stupid bastards!” and calling them a “dull bunch” and “slow”. Also, Pres. Trump didn’t visit that cemetery because the weather grounded Marine… pic.twitter.com/DRRJQKxP8P — CannCon (@CannConActual) January 29, 2024

Flashback to 10 Nov 2014, the Marine Corp Birthday and almost two years before Donald Trump would make his presidential run announcement. That is the day President Trump handed Marine Andrew Tahmooressi a check for $25,000 after the Marine spent 214 days in a Mexican prison after accidentally crossing into Mexico with loaded firearms in his trunk.

It is my great honor to send $25,000 to Sgt. Andrew Tahmooressi. #marinefreed — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2014

Contrast that with Joe Biden checking his watch during the Dignified Transfer of those killed in Afghanistan during his botched withdrawal. Or this clip from just today regarding the three servicemembers killed on Saturday in Jordan: