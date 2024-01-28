Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm Claims She Never Heard Biden Promise to Put the Fossil Fuel Industry Out of Business (VIDEO)

During a recent appearance on CNBC, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm claimed that she never heard Joe Biden promise to put the fossil fuel industry out of business.

That is extremely hard to believe, but even if you give Granholm the benefit of the doubt that she doesn’t deserve, she is implementing the Biden policies that are clearly designed to do just that.

Every energy initiative out of this White House is designed to appeal to the far left Democrat base which is obsessed with climate change and despises the fossil fuel industry. How could she possibly not know this?

FOX News reports:

Energy secretary confronted on Biden’s campaign pledge to end fossil fuels: ‘I did not hear him say that’ Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm claimed Friday not to know about President Biden’s past statements on fossil fuels. Amid a conversation about the Biden administration pausing approvals of liquefied natural gas or LNG exports, Granholm was questioned about the consistency of Biden’s stance on fossil fuels in general. “Secretary, your comments on our show – and I know we have a business audience– I’m sure that you wouldn’t cater your comments, but they’re very measured and, you know, you bring up a lot of reasons other than climate change for why you’re doing this,” CNBC “Squawk Box” host Joe Kernen began. “But if you look at the way the president is selling it, and he basically said, you know, this is the — an attempt to tackle the ‘existential crisis of our time.’” “Activists are hailing the decision as a landmark crisis that shows that industries will no longer just get a blank ‘okay’ to proceed with building oil and gas products, a powerful statement we can no longer allow the industries to continue operating and that hearkens back to President Biden’s campaign vow to put the fossil fuel business out of business,” Kernen continued. “And he said, ‘Read my lips, we will put fossil fuels out of business.’” “I did not hear him say that,” Granholm replied.

Watch:

Here’s what Biden said on the campaign trail:

How could she have possibly missed that?