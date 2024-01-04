Donald Trump Writes Column: ‘How I Will End Joe Biden’s Border Disaster on Day One’

Donald Trump has written a column about how he will deal with the Biden border crisis.

His plans go beyond finishing the wall. Trump plans to use multiple government agencies to deal with this problem.

This is obviously one of the many reasons why the left is so desperate to prevent him from being reelected.

Here’s an excerpt from Trump’s column, via the Des Moines Register:

Donald Trump: This is how I will end Joe Biden’s border disaster on day one The most urgent task facing the next president is to end Joe Biden’s nation-wrecking nightmare on our southern border. I am the only candidate who will stop this invasion — and I will do it on day one. Under the Trump administration, we had the most secure border in U.S. history. We ended catch-and-release, and removed over 1 million illegal aliens in my first term. I negotiated unprecedented agreements with Central American nations and brokered “Remain in Mexico” to stop the flow of migrants to our border. I also got the Mexican government to deploy tens of thousands of soldiers to the border free of charge… On my first day back in office, I will terminate every open borders policy of the Biden administration and immediately restore the full set of strong Trump border policies. Then, we will begin a record-setting deportation operation. Joe Biden has given us no choice. The millions of illegal aliens who have invaded under Biden require a record number of removals. This is just common sense. To achieve this goal, I will make clear to every department and to state and local governments that we must use all resources and authorities available. We will shift massive portions of federal law enforcement to immigration enforcement — including parts of the DEA, ATF, FBI, and DHS.

Biden and his party have allowed our country to be invaded and it is completely intentional. If Americans want to see the border secured, there is only one choice in 2024.