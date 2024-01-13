Disgusting: Anti-Israel Protesters Deface and Vandalize National Cemetary in LA Where 90,000 American Heroes are Laid to Rest

In a disgusting display last week, anti-Israel protestors defaced and vandalized the Los Angeles National Cemetery, where nearly 90,000 American heroes are buried.

The New York Post reported the protestors spray-painted “Free Gaza” and “Intifada” on a wall outside the cemetery and shouted their genocidal “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” chant.

From the Post:

Video posted online showed a demonstrator spray-painting “Free Gaza” with an upside-down red triangle on the entrance to the National Cemetery as a protest shut down a major boulevard outside the US Federal Building on Saturday. Demonstrators wearing traditional Palestinian keffiyehs were seen waving Palestinian flags and holding signs accusing President Biden of being an enabler of genocide and Zionists of being Nazis. They chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a slogan that the Anti-Defamation League has labeled antisemitic, saying it calls for the elimination of the state of Israel. Protesters also shouted “Long live Palestine,” “Long live intifada” and “Biden, Biden you’re a liar, we demand a cease-fire.”

BREAKING: The entrance to Los Angeles National Cemetery was vandalized as a pro-Palestine protest in West Los Angeles shut down Wilshire Boulevard between Interstate 405 and Glendon Avenue outside the U.S. Federal Building. pic.twitter.com/m1ZrjuHLom — Austin Dave (@AustinDave_) January 7, 2024

The cemetery sits in Congressman Brad Sherman’s (D-CA) district.

Sherman wrote on X, “More proof that the people who hate Israel also hate America.”

“Here, at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in my district, they deface a cemetery for those who gave their lives to end slavery and protect the world from fascism.”

More proof that the people who hate #Israel, also hate America. Here, at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in my district, they deface a cemetery for those who gave their lives to end slavery and protect the world from fascism. https://t.co/0gO4zK8gnN — Congressman Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) January 8, 2024

“VA national cemeteries are where our nation’s heroes are laid to rest, and any act of vandalism is unacceptable,” Veterans Affairs press secretary Terrence Hayes told Fox News Digital in a statement. “We are taking immediate steps to restore the wall at the Los Angeles National Cemetery to its original state.”

80 years ago, 141K American heroes were killed in WW2 fighting Nazis. Yesterday, modern day Nazis desecrated the national gravesite of these heroes in LA using Nazi & Jihadist symbols. It’s been more than 24 hours + not 1 leader has uttered a single word about this heinous crime. pic.twitter.com/b09TSGVsTe — Sam Yebri (@samyebri) January 8, 2024

The cemetery shared a statement on Facebook announcing that law enforcement is investigating.

“The Los Angeles National Cemetery is where our nation’s heroes are laid to rest, and any act of vandalism is unacceptable. We are taking immediate steps to restore the Los Angeles National Cemetery sign to its original state, and we are working with law enforcement on their investigation. Because this investigation is ongoing, we have no further comment at this time.”

Andrew Breitbart’s former home sat at the tip of the cemetery, something he shared was an honor and humbling.

The demonstration came roughly two weeks after an anti-Israel mob shut down road entrances to Los Angeles International Airport.