Democrat Lawmakers Made Threats Against Colleague for Backing Bipartisan Ban on Gender Surgery for Minors – State House Security Notified

A 20-year-old Democrat state lawmaker in New Hampshire faced threats from his colleagues this past week after voting to ban irreversible sex change surgeries for minors.

This sounds like a no-brainer, as minors can’t drink, smoke, consent to sex with adults, or even watch pornography in some states without verifying they are of legal age. However, for the modern-day radical left, this is heresy.

As Cassandra MacDonald reported for The Gateway Pundit, the New Hampshire State House passed House Bill 619 on Thursday, banning sex change surgeries for minors.

The measure, which passed with a 188-175 vote, also bans doctors from recommending out-of-state facilities to minors or their families.

Democrat Jonah Wheeler, who broke away from his party to vote yes on this bill, said, “This is not a question of whether you’re with the trans community. It’s a question of whether or not you believe children should be able to get these irreversible surgeries” and later faced intense backlash and physical threats from his colleagues.

From Citizen Free Press, first reported by NH Journal:

State Rep. Jonah Wheeler (D-Peterborough) wanted his fellow progressives to know why he was joining a bipartisan majority to support a ban on sex-change surgery for minors. So when HB619 came to the House floor, he delivered a speech that the bill’s supporters described as “brave” and “thoughtful” but left many Democrats outraged. “The question before us is whether or not children under the age of 18 should be able to get these surgeries. And despite being a liberal who believes in [trans] rights, I don’t think that is the case.” Wheeler told his fellow House members. “These are irreversible surgeries. This is not a question of whether you’re with the trans community. It’s a question of whether or not you believe children should be able to get these irreversible surgeries.

After making this seemingly sensible but apparently controversial vote, Rep. Wheeler was reportedly “besieged by outraged progressives.”

GOP State Rep. Tom Mannion said, “When Jonah went to the anteroom, a bunch of Democrats were aggressively confronting him, saying he owed an apology to [transgender] members. He didn’t back down. I heard him say, ‘This is called “legislating.”‘ And they said he should go in the other room and hang out with Republicans if he wasn’t going to toe the line.”

Later in the day, the threats and harassment got so bad for Wheeler that State House police were notified.

Following this, Wheeler was reportedly reseated from the middle to the back row of his caucus on the floor for his safety.

NH Journal reports,