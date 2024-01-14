DANGEROUS: FAA Promotes Diversity Over Safety-Wants to Hire People With “Severe Intellectual” and “Psychiatric” Disabilities

Safety does not appear to be a concern for the Federal Government these days. They seem more interested in feel good tactics than in the well being of Americans.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently recruiting applicants who struggle with “severe intellectual” disabilities as well as other serious problems.

Their “Diversity and Inclusion” plan claims that diversity contributes to safe travel. But does it really?

The administration’s DEI policies for hiring are available on their website.

Fox News reported:

The Federal Aviation Administration is actively recruiting workers who suffer “severe intellectual” disabilities, psychiatric problems and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative spelled out on the agency’s website. “Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the Federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring,” the FAA’s website states. “They include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability and dwarfism.” The initiative is part of the FAA’s “Diversity and Inclusion” hiring plan, which claims “diversity is integral to achieving FAA’s mission of ensuring safe and efficient travel across our nation and beyond.” The FAA’s website shows the agency’s guidelines on diversity hiring were last updated on March 23, 2022.

The FAA’s oversight is the Department of Transportation, currently headed by Pete Buttigieg.

The FAA and airlines are under increased scrutiny after Alaska flight 1282 after a piece of the plane broke off mid-flight forcing an emergency landing.

Horace Cooper of “Project 21” was on Fox News warning of the dangers of DEI.

“In my latest book I mention this dalliance with DEI, this idea that diversity is more important than a meritocracy. I titled the chapter DIE because this can kill,” Cooper said.

“When I was a kid, we asked this question about whether or not you wanted your cardiologist to be someone who sort of was socially promoted through medical school or did you want the excellent?” Cooper continued.

Watch: