Crowd Roars After Trump Turns the Tables on Heckler at Iowa Rally (VIDEO)

President Trump on Sunday held a rally in Indianola, Iowa one day before the Iowa Republican Presidential Caucuses.
As usual, Trump spoke to a packed house.
The moment President Trump took the stage in Indianola, Iowa.
One day before the caucus.
Even the overflow room at Trump’s event in Indianola was packed.
At one point climate protestors interrupted Trump’s speech.
“Criminal!” the protestor shouted at Trump.
Trump gave it right back to one of the hecklers.
“Go home to mommy!” Trump said.
