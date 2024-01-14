Crowd Roars After Trump Turns the Tables on Heckler at Iowa Rally (VIDEO)

President Trump on Sunday held a rally in Indianola, Iowa one day before the Iowa Republican Presidential Caucuses.

As usual, Trump spoke to a packed house.

The moment President Trump took the stage in Indianola, Iowa. One day before the caucus. The world’s eyes are on 45 and soon to be 47. pic.twitter.com/luusYq4Efe — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) January 14, 2024

Even the overflow room at Trump’s event in Indianola was packed.

The overflow room at Trump's event in Indianola, Iowa is packed. pic.twitter.com/1XT5P1PMgV — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 14, 2024

At one point climate protestors interrupted Trump’s speech.

“Criminal!” the protestor shouted at Trump.

WATCH:

Trump gave it right back to one of the hecklers.

“Go home to mommy!” Trump said.