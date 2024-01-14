Crowd Roars After Trump Turns the Tables on Heckler at Iowa Rally (VIDEO)

President Trump on Sunday held a rally in Indianola, Iowa one day before the Iowa Republican Presidential Caucuses.

As usual, Trump spoke to a packed house.

Even the overflow room at Trump’s event in Indianola was packed.

At one point climate protestors interrupted Trump’s speech.

“Criminal!” the protestor shouted at Trump.

WATCH:

Trump gave it right back to one of the hecklers.

“Go home to mommy!” Trump said.

