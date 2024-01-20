Creepy Biden Gives Marriage Advice: Pick a Family with Five Sisters Or More…That Way One of Them Always Loves You (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday welcomed mayors attending the US Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting to the East Room at the White House.

Biden incoherently slurred his way through a speech to the mayors. He also started shouting out of nowhere.

WHY IS BIDEN YELLING SO MUCH? The man is NOT well. pic.twitter.com/k2zgdm7vyA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2024

At one point Biden threatened millions of Trump supporters, but he bungled that too.

“I love people who say, ‘THE BLOOD OF LIBERTY.’ Or, excuse me, ‘the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots!’ Well, guess what, man. I didn’t see a whole lot of patriots that are out there walking around making sure that we have these weapons and if you really want to worry about the government, you need an F-16! [fighter jet]”

Biden also gave some creepy marriage advice.

“I tell every young man that’s telling me, ‘I’m thinking of getting married. You have any advice?’ I said, ‘Yeah, pick a family with five sisters or more,'” Biden said slurring his words. “That way one of them always loves you!”

