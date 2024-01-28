CREEPY: Australian Man Arrested After Robbing Convenience Store in a Clown Mask (VIDEO)

The armed robber was caught on surveillance video.

Fox News reports:

The CCTV footage showed the suspect running through the parking lot into the store in Holland Park with the white mask with orange hair and a red nose around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.

The video shows the man, otherwise dressed in black, race into the store with his gun pointed. He then goes to the counter, demands money from the clerk, and reaches across the counter to grab the till after the clerk complies.

He runs out of the store with the entire till, through the parking lot and hops a barrier back the way he came.