CREEPY: Australian Man Arrested After Robbing Convenience Store in a Clown Mask (VIDEO)

An Australian man has been arrested after robbing a Queensland convenience store at gunpoint while wearing a clown mask.
The armed robber was caught on surveillance video.
Fox News reports:
The CCTV footage showed the suspect running through the parking lot into the store in Holland Park with the white mask with orange hair and a red nose around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.
The video shows the man, otherwise dressed in black, race into the store with his gun pointed. He then goes to the counter, demands money from the clerk, and reaches across the counter to grab the till after the clerk complies.
He runs out of the store with the entire till, through the parking lot and hops a barrier back the way he came.
Nobody was injured during the robbery, according to the report.
The Queensland Police Service released the surveillance footage of the robbery on January 18.
This CCTV has captured the terrifying moment a man wearing a clown mask enters a store in Queensland and points a weapon at a staff member.https://t.co/nJGbDHgRJS pic.twitter.com/CkF8kWqSVx
— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 18, 2024
The suspect was arrested at a house in Mount Gravatt East on Friday.
The 39-year-old suspect has not been publicly named.