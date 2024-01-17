CRAZY: Norway Arrests Man Accused of Threatening Royal Family with Firearms

A 40-year-old American, seemingly obsessed with Norway’s Princess Ingrid, was arrested last week for attempting to enter the country with illegal firearms. The princess is set to turn 20 next Sunday.

One day after arriving in the country, he received 17 suitcases with a total weight of 550 pounds. Among the belongings were various firearms, including a Remington 6mm rifle and a black powder revolver, along with a notebook containing the names and addresses of multiple royal family members.

The crime attributed to the man, who pleaded guilty, is violating Norway’s Weapons Law. According to Article 190, one must apply for a license well in advance before entering the Scandinavian country with weaponry.

The detainee, whose name has not been disclosed, claims to have planned to spend time in Norwegian territory, focusing on tasks related to the agricultural sector. According to him, he intended to apply for authorization for the weapons after they arrived in the country, as they did not contain ammunition, according to local media.

Regarding the notebook with information about the Norwegian royal family, he claimed to have the intention of marrying Princess Ingrid Alexandra, the granddaughter of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway and second in line to the throne.

However, the man is not unfamiliar to the Norwegian police or the royal guard.

According to the same court decision, he was previously deported from Norway in August 2021 after appearing at the Royal Palace, where the current kings reside, and later at Skaugum, the official residence of Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and his wife, Princess Mette-Marit.

To avoid criminal proceedings, he voluntarily requested immediate deportation.