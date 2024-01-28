Crazy Nikki Haley Says She is Staying in the Presidential Race Until At Least MARCH (VIDEO)

Despite having virtually zero chance of beating former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary, neoconservative presidential candidate Nikki Haley is vowing to stay in the race until at least Super Tuesday.

Super Tuesday, when 16 states vote, is not until March 5.

Haley discussed her plan to refuse to go away during an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

“Yes or no, are you in this race through the convention, beyond Super Tuesday? Yes or no?,” NBC’s Kristen Welker asked.

Haley committed to staying in the race until Super Tuesday, but not necesarily until the convention.

“As long as I keep growing per state, I am in this race,” Haley said.

“I have every intention of going to Super Tuesday,” she continued. “Through Super Tuesday we’re going to keep on going and see where this gets us. That’s what we know we’re going to do right now. I take it one state at a time. I don’t think too far ahead.”

Haley also blasted the Republican National Committee, asserting that it is “clearly not” an honest broker in the primary race after RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said that she just doesn’t see her beating Trump.

WATCH: @NikkiHaley says the RNC is “clearly not” an honest broker in 2024 race. Haley: “Trump overstepped when he pushed them to” unify around him.@kwelkernbc: Do you have actual knowledge that he asked the RNC to do that? Haley: “The people that pushed it are his people.” pic.twitter.com/Q1TDqfN9ur — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 28, 2024

Trump is leading Haley by double digits in every state.