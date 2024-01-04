‘Constitutional Carry’ Law Adopted, Gun Crimes Go Down



Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Trend noted in 6 of 8 large cities

A new study shows that after a constitutional carry law was implemented in Ohio, gun crimes dropped in six of the eight largest cities.

A report from the Ohio Star cited the work on the study by the Center for Justice Research, a project of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Bowling Green State University.

A little over a year ago, Ohio became the 23rd state to allow residents to carry a concealed weapon without a permit, and the study looked at what followed.

Six of Ohio’s eight largest cities saw less gun crime after the state’s “constitutional carry” law took effect, according to a study published today by the Center for Justice Research, a partnership between the office of AG Yost and @bgsu.

The cities reviewed included Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, Parma, and Canton.

Researchers looked at information about crimes involving firearms and such, the report said, with the gun crime falling by 22% in Parma. It was down 18% in Akron and Toledo, 6% in Cleveland, 11% in Columbus. It was down marginally in Canton.

In Dayton, the reports were up 6% and in Cincinnati, 5%.

Yost said, “This is not to downplay the very real problem of crime in many neighborhoods in our cities – you don’t need a research team to see that gun violence destroys lives, families and opportunity.

“The key takeaway from this study is that we have to keep the pressure on the criminals who shoot people, rather than Ohioans who responsibly exercise their Second Amendment rights.”

