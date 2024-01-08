Comedian Jim Gaffigan Calls Out Hollywood P*dophiles at the Golden Globes (VIDEO)

Comedian Jim Gaffigan called out Hollywood “p*dophiles.” at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Before revealing the Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television winner, Gaffigan stated, “This is so exciting for me. The Golden Globes – I can’t even believe I’m in the entertainment industry. I can’t.”

He then shared, “You know, it’s so unlikely. I’m from a small town in Indiana. I’m not a pedophile.”

The joke had many stars in the crowd silent while others awkwardly laughed.

Gaffigan’s joke comes after several high-profile actors and actresses such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz, Chris Tucker, Kevin Spacey, and Sarah Ferguson were mentioned in the latest Epstein documents.

NEW: Actor Jim Gaffigan destroys Hollywood at the #GoldenGlobes “I can’t even believe I’m in the entertainment industry. It’s so unlikely. I’m from a small town in Indiana. I’m not a pedophile.”pic.twitter.com/ld1pTtGnYp — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) January 8, 2024

Comedian Jim Gaffigan Calls Hollywood stars pedophiles during Golden Globes Jokes Hollywood Needs A New Category For It pic.twitter.com/ZSSz1Hnrk8 — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) January 8, 2024

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Epstein called up actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Bruce Willis.

