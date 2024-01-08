Comedian Jim Gaffigan Calls Out Hollywood P*dophiles at the Golden Globes (VIDEO)

Comedian Jim Gaffigan called out Hollywood “p*dophiles.” at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Before revealing the Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television winner, Gaffigan stated, “This is so exciting for me. The Golden Globes – I can’t even believe I’m in the entertainment industry. I can’t.”

He then shared, “You know, it’s so unlikely. I’m from a small town in Indiana. I’m not a pedophile.”

The joke had many stars in the crowd silent while others awkwardly laughed.

Gaffigan’s joke comes after several high-profile actors and actresses such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz, Chris Tucker, Kevin Spacey, and Sarah Ferguson were mentioned in the latest Epstein documents.

Here’s the full joke:

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Epstein called up actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Bruce Willis.

Unsealed Docs Reveal Epstein Would Call Leonardo DiCaprio, Bruce Willis and More

Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

