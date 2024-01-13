BREAKING: Two Lawsuits Filed in Illinois Seeking to Remove Joe Biden from Ballot, Alleges ‘Aid or Comfort to Enemies’ Through Open Border Policies Under 14th Amendment

In an unprecedented legal challenge, four Republican plaintiffs have filed a lawsuit in the state of Illinois aiming to disqualify President Joe Biden from appearing on the state’s ballot for the upcoming presidential election.

The lawsuit alleges that the President’s immigration and border policies have given “aid or comfort to enemies,” which is a violation of the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

Former Congressional Candidate Jack Lombardi II announced this new development through X.

“In Illinois, a lawsuit was filed against Candidate Joe Biden by Terry Newsome and others to remove Biden from the Ballot.

The lawsuit alleges that under the 14th Amendment, Joe Biden has “given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof” through his open border polices.”

Terry Newsome, Illinois Chapter President Parents Involved in Education, wrote, “I along with 3 other Republicans filed to keep Biden off the Illinois ballot for providing aid and comfort to our enemies.”

Additional plaintiffs in the case include Shane Bouvet, Tim Conrad, and Pegge Hubbard.

According to the lawsuit:

Overtly beginning January 20, 2021, Joseph Biden has intentionally declined to enforce laws of the United States, in particular relation to the security of our country’s border. Exhibit A, BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ACTIONS THAT HAVE UNDERMINED BORDER SECURITY AND ENCOURAGED ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, outlines 64 distinct actions taken by, at the direction, or with the approval of Biden. These actions have provided aid or comfort to the enemies of the United States contrary to Sec. 3. Among the actions listed are not just policy decisions but active, intentional acts that are contrary to the laws of the United States, including but not limited to: Illegal diversion of funds allocated for border wall

Flouting court orders declaring DACA illegal

Illegally declared a moratorium on deportations

Contrary to law, creating unauthorized alternatives to removal

Illegally exempted Unaccompanied Alien Children from Title 42

Illegally instituted Central American Minors Program contrary to federal statute governing family based immigration procedures

Following the Catch and Release protocol contrary to congressional mandate that illegal aliens “shall be detained”

Cancellation of wall construction by Dept. of

Defense as authorized by Congress

Defense as authorized by Congress Release of over 150,000 aliens without a Notice to Appear in court contrary to law

Issues memorandum that states “the fact an individual is a removable [alien] should [not be the sole] basis of an enforcement action”, contrary to law

suspended large-scale worksite enforcement, a key tool to deter the hiring and employment of illegal aliens, intentionally not enforcing the law

created a program that included alternatives to detention (ATD) plus parole, resulting in “catch and release” for hundreds of thousands of aliens into the U.S. interior after they were encountered at the border (338,000 aliens were released in Fiscal Year 2022 alone) contrary to law

Expanded unlawful parole programs to include individuals from Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

Allow Immigration Judges to administratively close or dismiss removal proceedings without any action (something not allowed by statute), resulting in no decision denying asylum.

The plaintiffs cite the 14th Amendment, which states that no person shall hold office if they have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. They argue that, by maintaining “open border policies,” Biden has violated this provision.

The plaintiffs contend that by not enforcing stricter border controls, the Biden administration has allowed potential adversaries to exploit the situation, posing a significant threat to the safety and wellbeing of American citizens.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, U.S. intelligence officials have warned of an increasing threat posed by the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist group, suggesting that it might strike American interests in the Middle East or even within the United States.

One of the officials, who was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence, expressed concern about Hezbollah’s ability to execute an attack in the U.S., stating, ‘Hezbollah could utilize their capabilities to position individuals for a potential attack. It is a matter of concern.’

In October, during an address to the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego, California, FBI Director Chris Wray issued a dire warning about the rise of violent extremism, both domestic and international.

Wray indicated that there has been a significant uptick in reported threats following the attacks in Israel, cautioning the public to remain vigilant for “lone actors.”

“In this heightened environment, there’s no question we’re seeing an increase in reported threats, and we’ve got to be on the lookout, especially for lone actors who may take inspiration from recent events to commit violence of their own.”

How many terrorists have already infiltrated the border into our country due to Biden’s open border policies?

Another lawsuit was filed by Beth Findly Smith and Timothy Conrad.

The complaint asserts that Joe Biden’s failure to use an Illinois notary, as required by Illinois election law, makes him ineligible to appear on the Illinois ballot.