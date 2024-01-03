BREAKING: FIRST J6 CASE FILED AGAINST CAPITOL POLICE! Derrick Vargo Sues Thug Police Officer Who Pushed Him Off Ledge Trying to Kill Him! Speaker Mike Johnson Also Named in Lawsuit! – “IT WAS ATTEMPTED MURDER!”

Four Trump supporters were killed on January 6, 2021, some by police action. Derrick Vargo is lucky he was not the fifth.
Vargo filed a lawsuit yesterday evening suing Capitol Police Officer Bryant Williams that Vargo says “tried to murder him on January 6th.”
Viral video has shown that Vargo was viciously pushed off a 30 foot high ledge of the US Capitol by a DC police officer named Bryant Williams.
According to the freshly filed lawsuit:
“Officer Bryant Williams stuck his hand out and intentionally shoved Vargo off the ledge, sending him plummeting 30 feet to the ground. This was an objectively unreasonable use of deadly force, as any reasonable person would have understood that there were many alternatives to deadly force in that situation. For instance, since Vargo was clearly gripping on to the banister for dear life, it was obvious that at that moment he did not pose a threat. The officers could easily have let him descend or grab him and pull him over the banister to safety. Bryant Williams was not acting in self-defense or in the defense of anyone. His action was clearly malicious and an attempt to kill or seriously injure Vargo for no reason. After Vargo was shoved, one of the officers threw an American flag off the landing at the Trump supporters, spiking it victoriously as if the flag were a football and he had just scored a touchdown, and then made hand gestures taunting the Trump supporters, inviting the Trump supporters to climb up and come fight the police. As if to say, “come on up so we can do to the rest of you what we did to him.” This showed that the officers were acting maliciously and were not looking out for the safety of the people who came to visit the Capitol.”
HELP DERRICK VARGO WITH HIS LEGAL EXPENSES AND SEND HIM PRAYERS HERE.
Vargo joins Victoria White in becoming the second protester to sue January 6th police. He is the first to sue the Capitol Police. Vargo meets the Statute of Limitations in the nick of time- January 6th, 2024 marks the three years anniversary of that fateful day & also the expiration of filing a lawsuit under 42 USC 1983 (Suing Police for Civil Rights Violations).
Vargo initially held back on filing a lawsuit for three years because he was fearful of retaliation and arrest by the Biden Regime. Yet this brave young man decided to file the lawsuit Pro Se (Self-Representing) to beat the Statute of Limitations coming up this January 6th. Vargo is open to moving forward Pro Se and working with advocacy groups or finding an attorney that will represent him with courage.
“I have accepted the fact that they may arrest me and throw me in D.C. Gitmo only to retaliate for me suing them,” Vargo admitted. “But I now realize if I do not do it no one else will.”
This reporter gets emotional reflecting on the sincere bravery Vargo showed in that simple statement.
PLEASE HELP DERRICK VARGO FIGHT THE CAPITOL POLICE IN COURT HERE. Every dollar counts to assist in his lawsuit.
Watch Derrick’s assault by Capitol Police here:
Vargo’s fall was so brutal that many believed for months the imagery of Vargo’s fall and body being carried away on a makeshift stretcher was that of one of the four protesters that died on January 6th. It was not until we at The Gateway Pundit located Vargo that he came forward with his story.
See the full lawsuit here. It is a fascinating and action packed read:
Here is a newly released clip on Derrick Vargo courtesy of the must watch “J6- A True Timeline” Documentary.
PLEASE HELP DERRICK VARGO FIGHT THE CAPITOL POLICE IN COURT HERE.
Vargo is suing Capitol Police Thug Bryant Williams “in his official capacity as a Capitol Police Officer”. Willaims was seen on video clearly and intentionally shoving Vargo from a high wall and watching him plunge to what could very well have been his death.
Although most Statutes of Limitations have run up for victims of police brutality on January 6th, this last one runs up this year in a few days on January 6th, 2024. Under 42 USC 1983, citizens can sue when the government violates their Constitutional Rights. Vargo’s lawsuit is filed as a Section 1983 Lawsuit (Suing Police for Civil Rights Violations). According to Nolo.com, Section 1983 refers to a federal statute that allows people to sue for certain kinds of civil rights violations, including excessive police force.
According to Nolo.com:
“The Civil Rights Act of 1871 is a federal statute—numbered 42 U.S.C. § 1983—that allows people to sue the government for civil rights violations. Lawyers sometimes refer to cases brought under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 as “Section 1983” lawsuits.
A Section 1983 lawsuit is a civil remedy. It applies when someone acting “under color of” state-level or local law has deprived a person of rights created by the U.S. Constitution or federal statutes. Basically, the law gives victims a legal avenue to hold government actors accountable if they use their position to deprive someone of their constitutional rights (such as to be free from unreasonable search and seizure).
“The Fourth Amendment protects you from unnecessary use of force,” a legal expert told The Gateway Pundit. “If a cop comes up to use and punches you in the face that is a constitutional violation. On January 6th, there was retaliation after individuals expressed their first amendment rights. So anyone injured on January 6th can file a lawsuit before the Statute of Limitation expires this week.”
VARGO’S REQUESTS FOR RELIEF
A. Vargo requests an order from the Court declaring that Officer Bryant Williams attempted to murder him in retaliation for exercising his First Amendment right to wave a flag with a political message, which is clearly political speech and protected. Officer Bryant did not shove Vargo because of any legitimate law enforcement purpose. Officer Bryant shoved Vargo off of the ledge and attempted to murder Vargo because of Vargo’s viewpoint. If Vargo had attempted to wave a Black Lives Matter flag, Officer Bryant would not have shoved him, as is evidenced by the months of police inaction while Black Lives Matter supporters were allowed to wave their flags wherever they wanted, including in Washington, DC.
B. Vargo wants an Order from the Court that Officer Bryant violated his Fourth Amendment right by using excessive force against him, in a way that was objectively unreasonable when he shoved Vargo off of the ledge which could easily have led to Vargo’s death.
C. Vargo is also seeking that the Court Order Defendant Mike Johnson to immediately begin an investigation of the police brutality that occurred on January 6, including the attempted murder of Vargo.
D. Vargo is seeking damages for his injuries, including for pain and suffering, as well as punitive damage from Defendant Bryant Williams who attempted to murder him.
HELP DERRICK VARGO WITH HIS LEGAL EXPENSES AND SEND HIM PRAYERS HERE.
VARGO IS ALSO SUING SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE MIKE JOHNSON
Vargo is suing Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to investigate January 6th police brutality and his assault by Capitol Police Officer Williams. To date, there has been no investigation into January 6th by the current GOP led Congress. Multiple inside sources have told The Gateway Pundit that Speaker McCarthy was responsible for the lack of January 6th investigation. Now that McCarthy is gone, Speaker Johnson has less than a year left to conduct an investigation into the events of January 6th and right the wrongs done by the fraudulent January 6th Unselect Committee. Only time will tell if Vargo’s lawsuit will convince Speaker Johnson to order an Investigative Committee. The only other option for Speaker Johnson would be to instruct his attorneys to fight Vargo’s lawsuit and have his claims dismissed. That move would more than likely not play well for the Speaker in the eyes (and votes) of the Republican base that were happy to see his predecessor McCarthy removed.
“Mike Johnson is in charge of the investigative committees,” said Vargo. “He was elected because people believe he is more of a patriot that McCarthy with more guts. I am suing him to conduct an investigation into January 6th that is fair, unlike the one in the Congress prior. They didn’t even try to interview me for the January 6th Select Committee and I was one of the most high profile cases of police brutality.”
HELP DERRICK VARGO WITH HIS LEGAL EXPENSES AND SEND HIM PRAYERS HERE. Every dollar counts to assist in his lawsuit.
Another standout part of Vargo’s lawsuit is a section he wrote to protect himself from retaliatory arrests by the Biden Regime and DOJ. The lawsuit reads:
“The Government has not arrested Vargo in almost 3 years. This shows that he did nothing wrong on January 6. If he is arrested following the filing of this lawsuit, it is clear that they are retaliating against him for filing this lawsuit. If he is arrested and charged with felonies following the filing of this lawsuit, it is clear that they are retaliating against him for filing this lawsuit.If he is arrested and charged with felonies and the government claims that he poses a danger to the community and must be locked in prison, it is clear that the Government is lying because if he was such a danger, they could have arrested him any time over the last three years.”
“Vargo understands the risks that comes with challenging the Deep State and Biden Regime,” said Tina Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution. “Yet he has bravely put his own neck on the line to try to force an investigation into January 6th and hold the bullies in the Capitol Police responsible once and for all. He is a great kid and has an innocent heart of gold. He just wants to help. Please support Derrick and pray for his safety.”
PLEASE HELP DERRICK VARGO FIGHT THE CAPITOL POLICE IN COURT HERE.
Many leftist protesters have been able to affectively sue police in the past few years. The only group not included in any settlements are protesters that happen to be Trump Supporters. For example, a group in Pittsburg were awarded high monetary settlements for being “gassed, arrested and traumatized.” According to this article, “the City of Pittsburgh has reached a $275,000 settlement with a group of protesters who said they were gassed, arrested and traumatized by police during a 2020 racial justice demonstration. The total settlement is a fraction of what other cities have spent on alleged police misconduct during 2020 racial justice protests. Earlier this year, New York City settled for between $4 million and $6 million and Philadelphia will pay $9.25 millionto hundreds of protesters.”
Another smack in the face came when the Department of Justice announced that it has reached an agreement to settle claims in four civil cases arising from the June 1, 2020, law enforcement response to racial justice demonstrations in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C. This reporter will not comment on that case, but can say with certainty that the January 6th protesters faced far more police brutality than the aforementioned. It is time that the courts take the police brutality that happened on January 6th seriously and use the same measuring metrics used for judging Trump Supporter’s Constitutional Rights that they use for other political groups like Black Lives Matter. A Civil Rights violation is a civil rights violation, regardless of political affiliation. There must be equal justice for all.
Although Vargo is suing for monetary damages, he insists his motivation is being an instrument that will hopefully shed light onto January 6th and force Congress to investigate police brutality that day.
“I’m not here for any sort of money,” said Vargo. “The only reason I am suing is to hold Capitol Police and all police involved accountable. No one has sued the Capitol Police so I have no choice. Our Republican Congress members have failed us on conducting an investigation into January 6th. I want an investigation and that many of us ever wanted. If I have to be the one to sue a few days before the Statute is up, then I have no choice. I am hoping in discovery we can get text messages from all Capitol police and anyone that was on duty that day- their emails, correspondences…I want to know who coordinated the whole police reaction…who was giving orders… they should all be under investigation. All I care about is starting to put a crack into the wall of lies and shining some light onto January 6th police brutality. I want to know who was responsible for giving orders that influenced that police officer to attempt to murder me.”
He continued:
“I am suing for attempted murder. And yes, I am suing for punitive damages. Our economy is shit. These people need to be held responsible financially for what they did to me and how they ruined my life.”
HELP DERRICK VARGO WITH HIS LEGAL EXPENSES AND SEND HIM PRAYERS HERE.
See an interview we did with Vargo last year:
*Here is the lawsuit in another format. Plaintiff Derrick Vargo, acting Pro Se, hereby brings this action and states as follows:
1. On January 6, 2021, Capitol Police Officer Bryant Williams, acting under the color of law, intentionally attempted to murder Derrick Vargo.
2. Derrick Vargo attended a rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021.
3. At no time did Vargo act violently.
4. Vargo was not in D.C. to protest anything.
5. For over a year prior to January 6, 2021, Vargo had disconnected from all media, including news and social media. A week or so before January 6, Vargo heard from someone he knew that President Trump was giving his final speech in Washington, DC and that there was a bus taking people to the speech from Ohio, where he lived at the time. The bus was scheduled to go to and from DC on the same day. Vargo took the bus.
6. Vargo’s purpose in traveling to DC was to peacefully support then-President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.
7. Vargo stood with the crowd while President Trump gave his speech.
8. Vargo was not able to able to hear or understand most of the speech.
9. Vargo did hear that President Trump requested that the crowd join him to march to the Capitol to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
10.Vargo peacefully walked to the Capitol with a large crowd.11. On the way to the Capitol, Vargo purchased a large blue flag that said “Trump.”
12. When he got to the Capitol, he did not see any barriers erected. People were the steps of the Capitol.
13. Vargo saw another person climb up a structure and wave an American flag. Vargo thought to himself, “that’s awesome!”
14. Vargo decided to climb a flight of stairs in front of him and wave his “Trump”
flag, just like the other person he saw.
15. Vargo decided to climb a flight of stairs in front of him and wave his “Trump”
flag, just like the other person he saw.
16. At the time, Vargo believed that to be his First Amendment right.
PLEASE HELP DERRICK VARGO FIGHT THE CAPITOL POLICE IN COURT HERE.
17. Vargo climbed the stairs, and when he reached the top, he saw a group of police
officers standing on the landing, approximately 30 feet above the ground.
18. Among the officers on the landing was Defendant Officer Bryant Williams
wearing a blue motorcycle helmet.
19. There was a stone banister separating the police from Vargo; Vargo was walking
on a thin ledge and holding onto the banister with one hand and holding his flag in the other.
20. Vargo carefully shuffled with his feet along the thin ledge, tightly gripping the banister, making his way towards a secure position away from the police so he could wave his flag.
21. Suddenly, and without warning, one of the officers sprayed Vargo in the face with pepper spray.
22. Vargo desperately gripped onto the banister for dear life.
23. At that moment he realized that the police really didn’t want him to be there, and
would kill him.
24. This was not obvious before the police sprayed him in the face with pepper spray with no regard for his life.
25. The time was 2:02 PM.
26. At that time in the day, nobody knew what would occur later on January 6.
27. At approximately 2:20 p.m. members of the United States House of
Representatives and United States Senate, including the President of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence, were instructed to—and did—evacuate the chambers.
28. Vargo and the police on the landing did not know the seriousness of the situation at 2:02 PM. If they did, the Capitol Police surely would have evacuated the Congress sooner. Not to do so would surely be gross negligence by the Capitol Police.
29. Once Vargo understood that the police would murder him for exercising his First Amendment right to wave a flag that said “Trump,” he immediately sought to descend the stairs and go to safety.
30. This was clearly apparent to the officers on the landing because Vargo could be seen carefully and slowly reversing his course and taking two large steps back towards the stairs where he came from.
31. The officers on the landing, including the one who sprayed Vargo in the face, can be seen on camera standing down, demonstrating that Vargo was not a threat to them or anyone.
32. Then, suddenly and without warning, Officer Bryant Williams stuck his hand out and intentionally shoved Vargo off the ledge, sending him plummeting 30 feet to the ground.
HELP DERRICK VARGO WITH HIS LEGAL EXPENSES AND SEND HIM PRAYERS HERE.
33. This was an objectively unreasonable use of deadly force, as any reasonable person would have understood that there were many alternatives to deadly force in that situation.
34. For instance, since Vargo was clearly gripping on to the banister for dear life, it was obvious that at that moment he did not pose a threat. The officers could easily have let him descend or grab him and pull him over the banister to safety.
35. Bryant Williams was not acting in self-defense or in the defense of anyone.
36. His action was clearly malicious and an attempt to kill or seriously injure Vargo
for no reason.
37. After Vargo was shoved, one of the officers threw an American flag off the landing at the Trump supporters, spiking it victoriously as if the flag were a football and he had just scored a touchdown, and then made hand gestures taunting the Trump supporters, inviting the Trump supporters to climb up and come fight the police. As if to say, “come on up so we can do to the rest of you what we did to him.” This showed that the officers were acting maliciously and were not looking out for the safety of the people who came to visit the Capitol.
38. Officers can be seen on video inviting Trump supporters to come up the same stairs that Vargo ascended.
39. Though later the media called the Trump supporters “insurrectionists,” at that time, in that place, the officers had no evidence that the people in the crowd were anything but peaceful supporters of President Trump.
40. Vargo was severely injured. Among other things, he severely injured his back and foot. Due to the injuries, he required surgery and other medical treatment. He experienced pain and suffering that will last for the rest of his life.
41. He was so high, that on his way down, he had enough time to think “I’m either dead or guaranteed to be in a wheelchair.”
42. To this day, every night in his sleep he reexperiences the fall and believes it to be real every time. As a result, he wakes up and is constantly deprived of sleep.
43. When Vargo hit the ground, he blacked out.
44. When he regained consciousness, he was in an ambulance that took him to a
hospital.
45. Soon after he arrived at the hospital, two men approached him and presented government identification.
46. They questioned Vargo.
47. Vargo was in a hospital bed and in severe pain while they questioned him.
48. They did not read him any rights or ask him if he wanted a lawyer.
PLEASE HELP DERRICK VARGO FIGHT THE CAPITOL POLICE IN COURT HERE.
49. They asked for his name and asked him if he made it into the Capitol.
50. They did not ask about his health or well-being in any way. They did not even ask
“how are you?” They just came in and shot off their questions as if they were on a very specific mission.
51. Vargo answered their questions and they left. Page 5 of 9
52. The police have since arrested hundreds if not thousands of Trump supporters for being in or around the Capitol on January 6, but Vargo has not been arrested or charged in almost three years.
53. Some of the people arrested are elderly people in their 60s and 70s.
54. These people were caught after extensive investigation, including phone records
and credit card activity.
55. Some of the people arrested did not commit any acts of violence or vandalism.
56. Vargo did public media interviews about his experience on January 6.
57. Vargo is one of the highest profile victims of the police brutality on January 6 and
has been subject to countless media reports.
58. Vargo was mentioned in a trial of a January 6 defendant and the Court ruled that
the defense could not play the video of Vargo being shoved because it would be “too damaging to the government.”
59. It is impossible that the police, FBI, and DOJ are not aware of Vargo’s identity and his activity on January 6.
60. Yet in almost 3 years, they have not arrested him.
61. The Government has classified January 6 as an “insurrection.”
62. The Government has held some January 6 defendants in prison without trial.
63. The Government has argued in Court that January 6 detainees deserve different
treatment from other defendants because January 6 was “an attack on democracy” and therefore the January 6 defendants present an unusual danger to the community and therefore must be locked up without trial.
64. The courts have agreed and have held January 6 defendants without trial because the courts found them to be a danger to the community.
65. Yet somehow, the Government has not arrested Vargo in almost 3 years.
66. This shows that he did nothing wrong on January 6.
67. If he is arrested following the filing of this lawsuit, it is clear that they are
retaliating against him for filing this lawsuit.
68. If he is arrested and charged with felonies following the filing of this lawsuit, it is
clear that they are retaliating against him for filing this lawsuit.
69. If he is arrested and charged with felonies and the government claims that he
poses a danger to the community and must be locked in prison, it is clear that the Government is lying because if he was such a danger, they could have arrested him any time over the last three years.
70. The Committee on House Administration of the House of Representatives and the House Appropriations Committee, subcommittee on the Legislative Branch are required by statute to oversee the Capitol Police.
71. The Speaker of the House has authority over the Capitol Police.
72. Neither the members of the oversight committees nor the Speaker of the House
have performed their duty of conducting oversight over Bryant Williams for pushing Vargo off of a ledge in an act of attempted murder of an American citizen.
73. The Government has investigated January 6 more than any event in American history.
74. The Government has arrested more people in connection with January 6 then they did for 9/11 or Benghazi.
75. More FBI and DOJ resources have been dedicated to January 6 then 9/11 or Benghazi.
76. President Joseph R. Biden has stated that January 6 was the worst event since the American Civil War.
77. Yet, Vargo, who is an important witness to this supposedly unprecedented historic event, has never been questioned in any way by the committees charge with oversight of the Capitol Police.
REQUEST FOR RELIEF
A. Vargo wants an order from the Court declaring that Officer Bryant Williams attempted to murder him in retaliation for exercising his First Amendment right to wave a flag with a political message, which is clearly political speech and protected. Officer Bryant did not shove Vargo because of any legitimate law enforcement purpose. Officer Bryant shoved Vargo off of the ledge and attempted to murder Vargo because of Vargo’s viewpoint. If Vargo had attempted to wave a Black Lives Matter flag, Officer Bryant would not have shoved him, as is evidenced by the months of police inaction while Black Lives Matter supporters were allowed to wave their flags wherever they wanted, including in Washington, DC.
B. Vargo wants an Order from the Court that Officer Bryant violated his Fourth Amendment right by using excessive force against him, in a way that was objectively unreasonable when he shoved Vargo off of the ledge which could easily have led to Vargo’s death.
C. Vargo is also seeking that the Court Order Defendant Mike Johnson to immediately begin an investigation of the police brutality that occurred on January 6, including the attempted murder of Vargo.
D. Vargo is seeking damages for his injuries, including for pain and suffering, as well as punitive damage from Defendant Bryant Williams who attempted to murder him.
REQUEST FOR A TRIAL BY JURY
Vargo requests a trial by jury.
HELP DERRICK VARGO WITH HIS LEGAL EXPENSES AND SEND HIM PRAYERS HERE.
Please pray for Derrick Vargo’s courage and mental strength as he proceeds forward Pro Se against the Capitol Police. Please pray that God touched the heart of Speaker Johnson and he orders an investigation into the police brutality on January 6th. Prayers work.
And remember, in the end GOD WINS.
“I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me.” Phil 4:13.