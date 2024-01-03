BREAKING: FIRST J6 CASE FILED AGAINST CAPITOL POLICE! Derrick Vargo Sues Thug Police Officer Who Pushed Him Off Ledge Trying to Kill Him! Speaker Mike Johnson Also Named in Lawsuit! – “IT WAS ATTEMPTED MURDER!”

Four Trump supporters were killed on January 6, 2021, some by police action. Derrick Vargo is lucky he was not the fifth.

Vargo filed a lawsuit yesterday evening suing Capitol Police Officer Bryant Williams that Vargo says “tried to murder him on January 6th.”

Viral video has shown that Vargo was viciously pushed off a 30 foot high ledge of the US Capitol by a DC police officer named Bryant Williams.

According to the freshly filed lawsuit:

“Officer Bryant Williams stuck his hand out and intentionally shoved Vargo off the ledge, sending him plummeting 30 feet to the ground. This was an objectively unreasonable use of deadly force, as any reasonable person would have understood that there were many alternatives to deadly force in that situation. For instance, since Vargo was clearly gripping on to the banister for dear life, it was obvious that at that moment he did not pose a threat. The officers could easily have let him descend or grab him and pull him over the banister to safety. Bryant Williams was not acting in self-defense or in the defense of anyone. His action was clearly malicious and an attempt to kill or seriously injure Vargo for no reason. After Vargo was shoved, one of the officers threw an American flag off the landing at the Trump supporters, spiking it victoriously as if the flag were a football and he had just scored a touchdown, and then made hand gestures taunting the Trump supporters, inviting the Trump supporters to climb up and come fight the police. As if to say, “come on up so we can do to the rest of you what we did to him.” This showed that the officers were acting maliciously and were not looking out for the safety of the people who came to visit the Capitol.”

Vargo joins Victoria White in becoming the second protester to sue January 6th police. He is the first to sue the Capitol Police. Vargo meets the Statute of Limitations in the nick of time- January 6th, 2024 marks the three years anniversary of that fateful day & also the expiration of filing a lawsuit under 42 USC 1983 (Suing Police for Civil Rights Violations).

Vargo initially held back on filing a lawsuit for three years because he was fearful of retaliation and arrest by the Biden Regime. Yet this brave young man decided to file the lawsuit Pro Se (Self-Representing) to beat the Statute of Limitations coming up this January 6th. Vargo is open to moving forward Pro Se and working with advocacy groups or finding an attorney that will represent him with courage.

“I have accepted the fact that they may arrest me and throw me in D.C. Gitmo only to retaliate for me suing them,” Vargo admitted. “But I now realize if I do not do it no one else will.”

This reporter gets emotional reflecting on the sincere bravery Vargo showed in that simple statement.

Watch Derrick’s assault by Capitol Police here:

Vargo’s fall was so brutal that many believed for months the imagery of Vargo’s fall and body being carried away on a makeshift stretcher was that of one of the four protesters that died on January 6th. It was not until we at The Gateway Pundit located Vargo that he came forward with his story.

See the full lawsuit here. It is a fascinating and action packed read:

Here is a newly released clip on Derrick Vargo courtesy of the must watch “J6- A True Timeline” Documentary.

Vargo is suing Capitol Police Thug Bryant Williams “in his official capacity as a Capitol Police Officer”. Willaims was seen on video clearly and intentionally shoving Vargo from a high wall and watching him plunge to what could very well have been his death.

Although most Statutes of Limitations have run up for victims of police brutality on January 6th, this last one runs up this year in a few days on January 6th, 2024. Under 42 USC 1983, citizens can sue when the government violates their Constitutional Rights. Vargo’s lawsuit is filed as a Section 1983 Lawsuit (Suing Police for Civil Rights Violations). According to Nolo.com, Section 1983 refers to a federal statute that allows people to sue for certain kinds of civil rights violations, including excessive police force.

According to Nolo.com:

“The Civil Rights Act of 1871 is a federal statute—numbered 42 U.S.C. § 1983—that allows people to sue the government for civil rights violations. Lawyers sometimes refer to cases brought under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 as “Section 1983” lawsuits. A Section 1983 lawsuit is a civil remedy. It applies when someone acting “under color of” state-level or local law has deprived a person of rights created by the U.S. Constitution or federal statutes. Basically, the law gives victims a legal avenue to hold government actors accountable if they use their position to deprive someone of their constitutional rights (such as to be free from unreasonable search and seizure).

Section 1983 can apply in many scenarios, and claims under it don’t have to involve violence. But it’s often invoked when someone claims to be the victim of excessive police force.”

“The Fourth Amendment protects you from unnecessary use of force,” a legal expert told The Gateway Pundit. “If a cop comes up to use and punches you in the face that is a constitutional violation. On January 6th, there was retaliation after individuals expressed their first amendment rights. So anyone injured on January 6th can file a lawsuit before the Statute of Limitation expires this week.”

According to the Section 1983 lawsuit he filed, Vargo is requesting specific relief requests and a trial by jury.

VARGO’S REQUESTS FOR RELIEF

A. Vargo requests an order from the Court declaring that Officer Bryant Williams attempted to murder him in retaliation for exercising his First Amendment right to wave a flag with a political message, which is clearly political speech and protected. Officer Bryant did not shove Vargo because of any legitimate law enforcement purpose. Officer Bryant shoved Vargo off of the ledge and attempted to murder Vargo because of Vargo’s viewpoint. If Vargo had attempted to wave a Black Lives Matter flag, Officer Bryant would not have shoved him, as is evidenced by the months of police inaction while Black Lives Matter supporters were allowed to wave their flags wherever they wanted, including in Washington, DC.

B. Vargo wants an Order from the Court that Officer Bryant violated his Fourth Amendment right by using excessive force against him, in a way that was objectively unreasonable when he shoved Vargo off of the ledge which could easily have led to Vargo’s death.

C. Vargo is also seeking that the Court Order Defendant Mike Johnson to immediately begin an investigation of the police brutality that occurred on January 6, including the attempted murder of Vargo.

D. Vargo is seeking damages for his injuries, including for pain and suffering, as well as punitive damage from Defendant Bryant Williams who attempted to murder him.

VARGO IS ALSO SUING SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE MIKE JOHNSON

Vargo is suing Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to investigate January 6th police brutality and his assault by Capitol Police Officer Williams. To date, there has been no investigation into January 6th by the current GOP led Congress. Multiple inside sources have told The Gateway Pundit that Speaker McCarthy was responsible for the lack of January 6th investigation. Now that McCarthy is gone, Speaker Johnson has less than a year left to conduct an investigation into the events of January 6th and right the wrongs done by the fraudulent January 6th Unselect Committee. Only time will tell if Vargo’s lawsuit will convince Speaker Johnson to order an Investigative Committee. The only other option for Speaker Johnson would be to instruct his attorneys to fight Vargo’s lawsuit and have his claims dismissed. That move would more than likely not play well for the Speaker in the eyes (and votes) of the Republican base that were happy to see his predecessor McCarthy removed.

“Mike Johnson is in charge of the investigative committees,” said Vargo. “He was elected because people believe he is more of a patriot that McCarthy with more guts. I am suing him to conduct an investigation into January 6th that is fair, unlike the one in the Congress prior. They didn’t even try to interview me for the January 6th Select Committee and I was one of the most high profile cases of police brutality.”

Another standout part of Vargo’s lawsuit is a section he wrote to protect himself from retaliatory arrests by the Biden Regime and DOJ. The lawsuit reads:

“The Government has not arrested Vargo in almost 3 years. This shows that he did nothing wrong on January 6. If he is arrested following the filing of this lawsuit, it is clear that they are retaliating against him for filing this lawsuit. If he is arrested and charged with felonies following the filing of this lawsuit, it is clear that they are retaliating against him for filing this lawsuit.If he is arrested and charged with felonies and the government claims that he poses a danger to the community and must be locked in prison, it is clear that the Government is lying because if he was such a danger, they could have arrested him any time over the last three years.”

“Vargo understands the risks that comes with challenging the Deep State and Biden Regime,” said Tina Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution. “Yet he has bravely put his own neck on the line to try to force an investigation into January 6th and hold the bullies in the Capitol Police responsible once and for all. He is a great kid and has an innocent heart of gold. He just wants to help. Please support Derrick and pray for his safety.”

Many leftist protesters have been able to affectively sue police in the past few years. The only group not included in any settlements are protesters that happen to be Trump Supporters. For example, a group in Pittsburg were awarded high monetary settlements for being “gassed, arrested and traumatized.” According to this article, “the City of Pittsburgh has reached a $275,000 settlement with a group of protesters who said they were gassed, arrested and traumatized by police during a 2020 racial justice demonstration. The total settlement is a fraction of what other cities have spent on alleged police misconduct during 2020 racial justice protests. Earlier this year, New York City settled for between $4 million and $6 million and Philadelphia will pay $9.25 millionto hundreds of protesters.”

Another smack in the face came when the Department of Justice announced that it has reached an agreement to settle claims in four civil cases arising from the June 1, 2020, law enforcement response to racial justice demonstrations in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C. This reporter will not comment on that case, but can say with certainty that the January 6th protesters faced far more police brutality than the aforementioned. It is time that the courts take the police brutality that happened on January 6th seriously and use the same measuring metrics used for judging Trump Supporter’s Constitutional Rights that they use for other political groups like Black Lives Matter. A Civil Rights violation is a civil rights violation, regardless of political affiliation. There must be equal justice for all.

Although Vargo is suing for monetary damages, he insists his motivation is being an instrument that will hopefully shed light onto January 6th and force Congress to investigate police brutality that day.

“I’m not here for any sort of money,” said Vargo. “The only reason I am suing is to hold Capitol Police and all police involved accountable. No one has sued the Capitol Police so I have no choice. Our Republican Congress members have failed us on conducting an investigation into January 6th. I want an investigation and that many of us ever wanted. If I have to be the one to sue a few days before the Statute is up, then I have no choice. I am hoping in discovery we can get text messages from all Capitol police and anyone that was on duty that day- their emails, correspondences…I want to know who coordinated the whole police reaction…who was giving orders… they should all be under investigation. All I care about is starting to put a crack into the wall of lies and shining some light onto January 6th police brutality. I want to know who was responsible for giving orders that influenced that police officer to attempt to murder me.”

He continued:

“I am suing for attempted murder. And yes, I am suing for punitive damages. Our economy is shit. These people need to be held responsible financially for what they did to me and how they ruined my life.”

See an interview we did with Vargo last year: