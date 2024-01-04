Billionaire Hyatt Hotels Executive Chairman Thomas Pritzker from the Leftist Pritzker Family Named in Epstein Case Documents

In recent developments surrounding the case of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, several prominent individuals have been named in court documents.

Among them are Tom Pritzker, the executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels, former President Bill Clinton, former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, British Royal Family Prince Andrew, Pop icon Michael Jackson and Stephen Hawking.

Tom Pritzker, the Executive Chairman of Hyatt Hotels, has been named in a set of recently unredacted legal documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The deposition, part of a 2016 defamation lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, includes testimony from Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, where she mentions Pritzker among several high-profile individuals.

In a 2016 legal deposition unredacted this week, Giuffre was questioned about her relations with Pritzker. When asked, “How many times have you had sex with Tom Pritzker?” Giuffre replied, “I believe I was with Tom once.” Giuffre’s testimony did not suggest that Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s associate, had directed this specific encounter.

Further into the testimony, Giuffre recounted an experience with an unnamed “owner of a large hotel chain” in France for Naomi Campbell’s birthday party. It is unclear if this reference was to Pritzker, but she clarified she was sent by Maxwell in that instance.

Tom Pritzker, from the leftist Pritzker family, known for their significant wealth and influence in the Chicago area, has garnered attention, with the Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimating Tom Pritzker’s net worth at approximately 6.2 billion. The family’s business achievements include the sale of the Marmon Group to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway for 4.5 billion.

Political connections run deep in the Pritzker lineage, as Tom is a cousin of the current Illinois Governor, J.B. Pritzker and Harvard Corporation’s senior fellow Penny Pritzker.

The Hyatt Hotels legacy traces back to an investment made by Tom’s father, Jay Pritzker, who purchased the brand’s first hotel for $2 million in 1957, marking the inception of a global hospitality empire.

Tom assumed control of the Pritzker Organization and presided over the day-to-day operations of Hyatt Corporation for two decades.

Regarding his relationship with JB Pritzker and Penny Pritzker:

JB Pritzker is Tom’s cousin and currently serves as the Governor of Illinois (2019–present). He is also a co-founder of the Pritzker Group, a private investment firm.

Penny Pritzker, JB’s sister, is Tom’s cousin as well. She was named the 38th United States Secretary of Commerce under the Obama regime and has been the chairman and CEO of PSP Capital Partners and Artemis Real Estate Partners. She was the National Finance Chair of the Barack Obama for President campaign and co-chair of the 2009 Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Penny Pritzker is also the Harvard Corporation Senior Fellow, who is under scrutiny following the resignation of Claudine Gay as Harvard’s 30th president on Tuesday. Critics are questioning the extent of the board’s accountability in the wake of the University’s leadership crisis.

Pritzker was chosen by her colleagues in the Corporation to assume the role of senior fellow starting July 1, 2022. Her longstanding connection and contributions to the University span several decades, marked notably by her tenure on Harvard’s Board of Overseers from 2002 to 2008, according to The Harvard Gazette.

It is noteworthy that, even after his 2008 conviction for sex crimes, Jeffrey Epstein continued to have a private office on Harvard University’s campus for ten years.

