Biden Trashes Trump to Florida Donors, Says, “I Think We Can Win Florida”

Joe Biden traveled to Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday to meet with high-dollar Democrat donors.

81-year-old Biden used the shorter staircase as he departed Joint Base Andrews en route to Florida.

Joe Biden once again uses the short stairs to board Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/1K41tMy5uc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 30, 2024

Biden went to Florida for a pair of fundraisers. Of course, he arrived to no fanfare. No Biden supporters lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the most popular president in US history.

Joe Biden told donors in Jupiter: “I think we can win Florida.”

"I think we can win Florida," Biden says at a fundraiser in Jupiter, FL. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 30, 2024

Biden also trashed Trump to the Florida donors and told them to think back on “the mess” Trump left the US in – this is of course after Democrats forcefully shut down the country under the guise of Covid.

“You’re the reason Donald Trump is a defeated president,” Biden told donors at a Florida fundraiser. “And you’re the reason we’re going to make him a loser again.”

"You're the reason Donald Trump is a defeated president," Biden told donors at a Florida fundraiser. "And you're the reason we're going to make him a loser again." Biden told the audience to think back on "the mess" Trump left US in. (No photos allowed inside, just exterior.) pic.twitter.com/Z0r4hzZdCt — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 30, 2024

President Trump won Florida in 2020 against Joe Biden with 5,668,731 @ 51.2% to Biden’s 5,297,054 votes at 47.9%.