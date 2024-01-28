Biden Lies at Pulpit About His Role in Civil Rights and Attending Black Churches, Then Shuffles Away Confused (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Sunday continued to pander to the black community in Columbia, South Carolina ahead of the state’s Democrat primary set for February 3.

81-year-old Biden participated in a political event at St. John the Baptist Church on Sunday.

He brazenly lied from the pulpit about his role in the civil rights movement and his history of attending black churches. This is just weeks after he lied about ‘starting the civil rights movement’ during a stump speech at a black church in Charleston.

“Thanks for bringing me home. You all think I’m kidding. For the longest time, when I was a young public defender and a United States senator, I went to, if you’ll excuse me, an AME church, I apologize,” Biden said.

This of course, never happened.

WATCH:

Biden falsely claimed he attended a black church during the civil rights era.

“I’d always go to 7:30 mass at St. Joe’s, which is a Catholic church built by indentured Irish servants … then I’d go to 10:30 service with Rev. Beaman during the civil rights era when I was working hard as a young man,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden left the pulpit and immediately got confused.

WATCH:

Joe Biden never participated in the civil rights movement.

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies (he has many). He has told a version of this lie many times.

This lie has been repeatedly debunked.

In 1987, Joe Biden falsely claimed he marched in the civil rights movement and eventually dropped out of the presidential race.

Biden finally admitted he lied about marching in the civil rights movement.

WATCH:

Joe Biden is a lifelong racist who regularly had lunch with segregationist James Eastland.

Biden was also good friends with Ku Klux Klan Exalted Cyclops Robert Byrd.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.