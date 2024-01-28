Biden Lies at Pulpit About His Role in Civil Rights and Attending Black Churches, Then Shuffles Away Confused (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Sunday continued to pander to the black community in Columbia, South Carolina ahead of the state’s Democrat primary set for February 3.

81-year-old Biden participated in a political event at St. John the Baptist Church on Sunday.

He brazenly lied from the pulpit about his role in the civil rights movement and his history of attending black churches. This is just weeks after he lied about ‘starting the civil rights movement’ during a stump speech at a black church in Charleston.

“Thanks for bringing me home. You all think I’m kidding. For the longest time, when I was a young public defender and a United States senator, I went to, if you’ll excuse me, an AME church, I apologize,” Biden said.

This of course, never happened.

WATCH:

BIDEN: “Thanks for bringing me home. You all think I’m kidding. For the longest time, when I was a young public defender and a United States senator, I went to, if you’ll excuse me, an AME church, I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/sit4WsWNhn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

Biden falsely claimed he attended a black church during the civil rights era.

“I’d always go to 7:30 mass at St. Joe’s, which is a Catholic church built by indentured Irish servants … then I’d go to 10:30 service with Rev. Beaman during the civil rights era when I was working hard as a young man,” Biden said.

WATCH:

BIDEN (lying): “I’d always go to 7:30 mass at St. Joe’s, which is a Catholic church built by indentured Irish servants … then I’d go to 10:30 service with Rev. Beaman during the civil rights era when I was working hard as a young man” pic.twitter.com/QOgiPryWfS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

Biden left the pulpit and immediately got confused.

WATCH:

Biden leaves the pulpit, immediately gets confused pic.twitter.com/mkxMzgZR3j — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

Joe Biden never participated in the civil rights movement.

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies (he has many). He has told a version of this lie many times.

This lie has been repeatedly debunked.

In 1987, Joe Biden falsely claimed he marched in the civil rights movement and eventually dropped out of the presidential race.

Biden finally admitted he lied about marching in the civil rights movement.

WATCH:

In 1987, Joe Biden claimed he marched in the civil rights movement. A few months later, Biden disavowed the claim. Decades later, during the Obama era, and more recently on the campaign trail, he started making the same claims again. https://t.co/NAlMJ6ZTq7 pic.twitter.com/tpmE6VXmG6 — The Intercept (@theintercept) February 14, 2020

Joe Biden is a lifelong racist who regularly had lunch with segregationist James Eastland.

Biden was also good friends with Ku Klux Klan Exalted Cyclops Robert Byrd.