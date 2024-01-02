Biden Deploys Karine Jean-Pierre to Cover For His Family’s Corruption as He Hides in St. Croix for Extended Vacation (VIDEO)

Joe Biden is still enjoying sunny St. Croix while Americans have already returned to work from the New Year holiday.

Karine Jean-Pierre was deployed to cover up Joe Biden’s influence-peddling and corruption while he enjoyed an extended vacation.

Biden isn’t scheduled to return to DC until 10 PM ET on Tuesday night.

Karine Jean-Pierre said “there is no evidence” that Joe Biden was involved and lied about his family’s corrupt overseas business deals.

Karine Jean-Pierre claims "there is no evidence" Biden was involved in, and lied about, his family's corrupt business deals — despite years of overwhelming evidence Biden was involved in, and lied about, his family's corrupt business deals

Here is just some of the evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption and bribery schemes:

House Republicans recently announced they now have reviewed 170 suspicious activity reports linked to the Biden Crime Family.

Comer identified the NINE Bidens who are implicated in the corruption.

“Bank records show the Biden family, their associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies,” Comer said.

1. Hunter Biden

2. James Biden

3. Sara Biden

4. Hallie Biden

5. Kathleen Biden

6. Melissa Biden

7. Niece/nephew

8. Niece/nephew

9. Grandchild

Senator Chuck Grassley recently released the FBI document showing Joe Biden was involved in a $10 million bribery scheme with Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky.

Joe Biden publicly bragged about bribing Ukraine with $1 billion to fire Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General who was investigating Burisma corruption.



Viktor Shokin

I “said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired,” Biden said in 2018.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) recently uncovered a $200,000 direct payment to Joe Biden after he received James and Hunter’s subpoenaed documents.

In 2018, Jim Biden received $600,000 in ‘loans’ from Americore Health LLC, a failing/bankrupt rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy documents, Jim Biden received the loans “based upon representations that his last name Biden could open doors and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

On March 1, 2018, Americore Health LLC wired a $200,000 payment to Jim and Sara Biden’s personal bank account. On that very same day, Jim Biden then wrote a $200,000 check to Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy.”

The Republican-led Oversight Committee recently said Joe Biden is refusing to provide applicable loan documentation to show he loaned his brother James Biden money.

James Biden not only defrauded Americore, he ripped off elderly Americans – then sent the money he took from the elderly and cut Joe Biden a check.