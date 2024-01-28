Biden Campaign Reportedly Planning Event with Obama and Clinton for ‘All Hands on Deck’ Effort to Beat Trump

The Biden administration is reportedly working with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton for a fundraising event this spring.

The campaign team hopes that the first-of-its-kind event will energize voters who are currently not enthusiastic to vote for Joe Biden.

NBC News reports that they spoke to four people “familiar with the discussions” and that it will likely take place in March or April.

“The plan underscores the belief among Biden allies that the party needs an all-hands-on-deck approach to help him win a second term,” the report explained. “It’s also just one in a growing list of ways that Democratic leaders, and the Biden campaign, are gearing up for a general election they view as having the highest of stakes.”

The report added, “the campaign is increasing the pace of its hiring, particularly in battleground states, and ramping up its focus on voters whose support it believes will decide the November election, officials said. Biden, for instance, has tailored recent events to Black voters, including on Saturday in South Carolina. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday in Nevada kicked off a series of small events with Latino voters.”

The Biden campaign reportedly plans to have Biden “out in the country” campaigning at least two days a week.

“It’s going to be very aggressive,” a White House official said.

“We’ve mixed up the events so the president is out there talking to people individually,” the official added.

If the fundraiser with former, more popular, Democrat presidents is successful, the campaign may do a second one later in the year.

“There is real focus and urgency around making sure we beat Trump,” a Biden adviser told the outlet. “Everyone is all in. And this kind of event early on is just the latest demonstration of that.”

Biden’s approval rating is far lower than Trump’s ever was. He currently holds the lowest approval rating of any president in his third year since 1974.