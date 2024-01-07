Biden Brags About *Mostly Peaceful* Pro-Trump J6 Protesters Being Sentenced to 840 Years in Prison (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday delivered yet another divisive and angry speech on ‘saving democracy’ near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

Biden attacked Trump and Trump supporters in his speech.

“Whether democracy is still America’s sacred cause is what the 2024 election is all about,” angry Joe Biden shouted. “The choice is clear. Donald Trump’s campaign is about him, not America, not you. Donald Trump’s campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future. He’s willing to sacrifice our democracy to put himself in power. Our campaign is different.”

“Trump’s mob wasn’t a peaceful protest; it was a violent assault,” Biden said. “They were insurrectionists, not patriots. They weren’t there to uphold the Constitution; they were there to destroy the Constitution.”

Biden bragged about pro-Trump protesters being sentenced to 840 years in prison.

Biden said of January 6, 2021: “Since that day more than 1,200 people have been charged for assaulting the Capitol. More than 900 have been convicted or pleaded guilty. Collectively to date, they have been sentenced to more than 840 years in prison.”

Most January 6 protestors peacefully strolled through the Capitol after being waved in by police but they were arrested and charged by Biden’s corrupt Justice Department anyway.

Videos published by The Gateway Pundit show Capitol police moving barricades, opening sets of locked doors and waving in Trump supporters on January 6.

Biden is a sick, evil man.

WATCH:

Biden brags about pro-Trump protesters being sentenced to 840 years in prison pic.twitter.com/74YO9qRUvF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 5, 2024

After his speech, Joe Biden came back to the podium and shouted, “I understand power!”