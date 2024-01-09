Biden, Using Smaller Staircase, Still Nearly Trips as He Boards Air Force One (VIDEO)

Joe Biden almost tripped up the steps of Air Force One while he was departing South Carolina on Monday afternoon.

On Monday Joe Biden traveled to South Carolina to deliver a divisive campaign speech at a black church.

Biden lied about his involvement in the civil rights movement to the blacks at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina on Monday.

“I’ve spent more time in the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, than most people I know, black or white, have spent in that church because that’s where I started a civil rights movement,” Biden said.

After delivering another angry and divisive speech full of lies, Biden visited a soul food restaurant to continue pandering to the black community ahead of the presidential primaries.

Biden strolled into Hannibal’s Soul Kitchen in Charleston and there was no one really cared.

A lot of the people in the restaurant appeared to be media reporters.

Joe Biden almost tripped up the steps as he departed South Carolina en route to Texas on Monday.

Biden, using a smaller plane with smaller stairs, still managed to nearly trip as he departed South Carolina earlier today. He took no questions. pic.twitter.com/wbZcqeESWJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 9, 2024

81-year-old Joe Biden has been taking the shorter staircase because he keeps falling down.