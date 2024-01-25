OUTRAGEOUS! Demon Clinton Judge Lewis Kaplan Introduces Trump to Witness Stand: He ‘Inserted Fingers Into E. Jean Carroll’s Vagina’

President Trump on Thursday testified in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial in a Manhattan court.

Trump took the witness stand for about three minutes. The defense rested after Trump’s testimony.

Jurors will return Friday morning to hear closing arguments.

JUST IN: Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba calls the former president to the witness stand in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation trial. pic.twitter.com/5s3RRKD6En — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 25, 2024

Judge Lewis Kaplan, a Clinton appointee, introduced Trump to the witness stand asserting that Trump ‘inserted fingers into E. Jean Carroll’s vagina.’

Judge Kaplan: Ms. Carroll adhered to the Court’s rulings. Ms. Kaplan on behalf of Ms. Carroll questioned if Mr. Trump could offer any admissible testimony. Ms. Habba, you said he could testify about the reporters’ questions, and if he was acting with ill will — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) January 25, 2024

Judge Kaplan was referring to the Manhattan jury’s verdict handed down last year.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

The jury last year awarded E. Jean Carroll $5 million in damages.

The jury decided that E. Jean Carroll did not prove Trump raped her.

However, the jury said E. Jean Carroll proved Trump sexually abused her when he ‘inserted fingers into her vagina.’

Judge Kaplan: Clerk will publish the verdict.

Clerk: As to battery, did Ms. Carroll prove that Mr. Trump raped Ms. Carroll? Answer. NO

Clerk: Abused Ms. Carroll? Yes. Dollar amount: $2 million — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) May 9, 2023

President Trump appeared in court last Wednesday as E. Jean Carroll testified in a trial where the jury will decide how much Trump has to pay for his so-called ‘defamatory’ statements about her.

Under cross-examination by Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba, E. Jean Carroll admitted she deleted emails under subpoena.

Far-left Clinton Judge Kaplan rushed to E. Jean Carroll’s defense after Alina Habba moved for a mistrial following Carroll’s admission to deleting massive amounts of evidence.

Carroll also made a stunning admission under questioning about her Trump media tour. She said she did 4 TV interviews and several podcasts to promote her book.

This isn’t the first time Judge Kaplan has shown his contempt for Trump.

Judge Kaplan threatened to kick Trump out of court last Wednesday – and Trump didn’t hold back.

“I would love it,” Trump said after Judge Kaplan warned him he would be removed from the court if he’s ‘disruptive.’