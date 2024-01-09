ARMED SIEGE IN ECUADOR: Gunmen Hijack TV Station Broadcast, Take Hostages, and Open Fire — Attempt to Kidnap University Students and Professors Reported (VIDEO)

During a live broadcast at the TC television station, armed individuals wearing hoods stormed the studio, forcing staff to lie on the ground while shots and shouting could be heard in the background.

The live feed, which was eventually cut off, showed distressed staff members huddling on the studio floor in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Voices were heard exclaiming “no police” during the live transmission, Reuters reported.

According to local news outlet Tiempo, various criminal groups took to the streets on Tuesday to express their displeasure with President Daniel Noboa’s declaration of a state of emergency for 60 days.

This alarming event took place in the wake of a series of violent episodes, including the kidnappings of at least seven police officers and various explosions.

The announcement was made following the disappearance of the leader of the Los Choneros criminal group, known as Ecuador’s “most-wanted prisoner,” from the prison where he was incarcerated.

Aljazeera reported:

Noboa, a former legislator and son of one of the country’s richest men, took office in November on promises to fix the struggling economy and stem a wave of violence on the streets and in prisons, which has been growing for years.

Noboa declared the 60-day state of emergency – a tool used by his predecessor to little success – on Monday, enabling military patrols, including in prisons, and setting a national nighttime curfew.

The measure was a response to the disappearance of Adolfo Macias, leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang, from the prison where he was serving a 34-year sentence and unrest at six other prisons, including hostage-takings of prison guards.

Police and prosecutors have given scant information about Macias’s disappearance.

Three police officers working the night shift were taken from their station in the southern city of Machala, the police said on social media on Tuesday, while a fourth missing officer was taken by three people in Quito.

Reports have emerged of armed individuals allegedly attempting to abduct students and professors at the National University of Ecuador.

Ecuadorian police have mandated the evacuation of the Carondelet presidential palace, following President Daniel Noboa’s decree for armed forces intervention against “terrorist groups” wreaking havoc in major cities.

UPDATE: Members of a cartel have been apprehended by Ecuadorian police inside the newsroom of Ecuador State TV.

“As a result of the intervention in TC Television, our police units have so far managed to arrest several subjects and evidence linked to the crime. More details later,” Ecuador Police announced.

