Appeals Court Unanimously Rejects Biden Scheme to Force ER Doctors to Perform Abortions

On Tuesday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that the Biden administration cannot illegally use federal law to force emergency room doctors to perform abortions.

In an effort to install abortion mandates wherever possible after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the Biden administration attempted to use federal law, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), to force emergency room doctors to perform abortions regardless of a doctor’s conscience or religious beliefs.

In the case, State of Texas v. Becerra, the state of Texas challenged the attempt to use EMTALA to force ER doctors to become abortionists.

In the decision, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that the EMTALA does not require emergency room physicians to provide abortions.

Instead, EMTALA prevents hospitals from refusing to treat patients who are unable to pay for emergency services—requiring hospitals to stabilize both pregnant women and unborn children in emergencies.

Attorneys from The Alliance for Defending Freedom represented the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Christian Medical and Dental Associations alongside the state of Texas.

ADF asked the court to keep a lower court’s ruling in place, which halted the Biden administration from employing EMTALA for abortions.

The appeals court unanimously agreed.

ADF calls the ruling “a pivotal victory for women, children, and healthcare professionals.”

ADF shares,