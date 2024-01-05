Another GOP Rep. Announces Retirement Amid Wave of Retirements From Congress

Another Republican Representative has announced retirement.

GOP Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (MO) announced he will leave Congress at the end of this term.

RINO Rep. Luetkemeyer has served as a congressman for Missouri’s 3rd district since 2009.

“As I finish up my last term, I look forward to continuing to work with all my constituents on their myriad of issues as well as work on the many difficult and serious problems confronting our great country,” Luetkemeyer said in a statement on Thursday. “There is still a lot to do.”

“According to the House Press Gallery casualty list, 13 Republicans had announced their retirements prior to Luetkemeyer.” Fox News reported.

GOP Rep. Bill Johnson (OH) on Tuesday announced he will be resigning from Congress.

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported, the resignation from the House by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) took effect Sunday.

Following the resignation of McCarthy and Bill Johnson and the ousting of George Santos, the Republicans will be left with a razor-thin majority of 219-213 by January 21.

GOP Rep. George Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives last month. 105 RINOs joined the Democrats and voted to oust Santos.



George Santos

Santos was ousted after Biden’s Justice Department indicted and arrested him on 13 charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making materially false statements. Santos was later hit with a superseding indictment.

After getting nothing done this entire Congress, the Republicans are down to a razor-thin majority.