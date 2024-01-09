America First Republican Riley Moore Officially Files Paperwork to Run for Congress in WV

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore has officially filed paperwork to run for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Moore, an America First supporter of former President Donald Trump, was born in West Virginia and worked as a welder before entering politics.

Today, surrounded by family, I officially filed to run for Congress in #WV02. When you send me to Washington, I will fight for conservative, America First principles every day to improve the lives of West Virginians and to help make our nation great again. pic.twitter.com/DE0z8P7hnC — Riley Moore (@RileyMooreWV) January 8, 2024

Since taking office as State Treasurer, Moore has saved West Virginia taxpayers millions of dollars.

In his first term, he cut the size of his office by five percent, saving taxpayers $15 million.

State Treasurer Riley Moore, joined by his wife, father, and children, is at the Secretary of State’s office to file for 2nd Congressional, the seat currently held by Mooney. pic.twitter.com/o3vSPiGsTi — Steven Allen Adams (@stevenadamswv) January 8, 2024

According to his campaign website, “During the 2021 Legislative Session, he championed nine bills which became law. One of his top priorities was the Jumpstart Savings Plan, which allows individuals who wish to pursue a vocation or trade to make tax-free contributions to a savings and investment account that can then be used to help cover business startup costs, equipment, tools, certifications, and licenses needed for their occupation. His inspiration for the bill came from his own experience as a welder.”

“Serving as West Virginia State Treasurer these past three years has been a great honor, and I’m extremely proud of all that this team has accomplished. We have fought and won for educational choice, honest and efficient government, constitutional rights, and our critical industries. But many of the challenges facing West Virginia are national in scope and need a federal response. That’s why I’m running for Congress. When you send me to Washington, I will fight for conservative, America First principles every day to improve the lives of West Virginians and to help make our nation great again.”

Recently, Moore took a stand against efforts to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot in the state.

“The attempt by out-of-state liberals to remove President Trump from the ballot in West Virginia is not only pathetic, it is an insult to hard-working West Virginians,” Moore said. “We have the right to decide who we will support next November. And it’s obvious we are going to once again support President Trump in overwhelming numbers.”

Moore continued, “That’s precisely why these extremists, terrified of another Trump presidency, will lie, cheat, and steal to prevent it from becoming a reality. I’m proud to support President Trump and I’m confident this case will be thrown out like the trash that it is. But above all, I am sick and tired of people from elsewhere treating West Virginians like we’re guinea pigs. This act of constitutional vandalism doesn’t belong anywhere. But it certainly has no place here,” said Treasurer Moore.

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik endorsed Moore’s campaign in July.

“Now more than ever we need conservative fighters in Congress. I’ve known Riley Moore for years and I’m confident that he will always fight for the people of West Virginia. From taking on woke corporations, left-wing environmental activists, and gun-grabbing liberals – Riley has fought them all and he’s won. I’m honored to endorse Riley Moore for U.S. Congress and I look forward to working with him in Washington,” said Chairwoman Stefanik.

Senator JD Vance has also endorsed Moore.

“Riley Moore is a proven fighter with the experience necessary to take on the Washington establishment. He has been a leader in the fight against woke corporations and the green energy scam and is exactly what we need more of in Congress. I’m proud to endorse my friend, Riley Moore, for U.S. Congress and look forward to working with him in the future,” said Senator Vance in his endorsement.

“I’m honored to have the support of Senator Vance. In less than a year, he already has a long list of conservative accomplishments and has taken the fight for conservative values directly to DC. I’m excited to work with Senator Vance to take on the green energy scam and woke corporations that are destroying our economy,” said Treasurer Moore.

Moore has also been endorsed by West Virginians for Life, Family Policy Council of West Virginia, West Virginia Coal Association, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and over 40 West Virginia delegates.

He and his wife, Mina, reside in Harpers Ferry with their three children.

West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District is currently represented by Congressman Alex Mooney, who is now running for Senate.