The Always Amazing President Trump Brings the House Down in Sioux Center, Iowa: “We Are Going to Take Our Country Back!”(VIDEO)

President Trump was in Sioux Center, Iowa, on Friday to deliver a speech ahead of the upcoming Iowa Caucuses.

The 2024 Republican Iowa Caucuses will be held on January 15.

During a Team Trump Iowa Commit to Caucus Rally in Sioux Center, Iowa, on Friday, President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to “bring your friends” and vote on Election Day in Iowa ahead of the state’s caucus on Jan. 15. “Ten days from now, the people of this state are going to cast the most important vote of your entire lives,” said Trump. “I used to say that 2016—and I believed it then, and now I believe this is even much more important.”

“We are going to take our country back,” Trump said.

“Our country is going to hell. I use that word because our country is really in trouble. It’s in trouble like it’s never been before,” Trump continued.

President Trump also emphasized how important it is to get out and vote. He said that even though he is up in the polls, “strange things happen.”

“We gotta get out and vote because you know bad things happen when you sit back,” he said.

“We have to just get out and show the support because it’s gonna make a big difference in November.” Trump continued.

