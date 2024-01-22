Alec Baldwin might be showing signs of financial difficulty amid his ongoing legal battles.

Fox Business reported that Baldwin has slashed $10 million off the asking price of his home in the Hamptons and is even paying for online ads to help find a buyer.

The property was originally listed at $29 million before dropping to $25 million. Today, the asking price is below $20 million.

In a promotional video posted online, Baldwin said he purchased the impressive property in 1995 and has built two extensions since then.

“I fell in love with this place the moment I came here because this is the family home of the former Potter Farm and you just can’t get this anymore,” Baldwin explained. “You just can’t get this out here anymore.

“The meadow in the front of my property is a reserve,” he continued.

“It’s a very, very, low-density area, and I love coming here. I’m always happiest, when I come here and, especially this time of year.

“I love it in the wintertime because it’s so peaceful and it’s so beautiful.”

On Friday, Baldwin was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

The tragic incident took place on the film set of “Rust” in Santa Fe, New Mexico. when Baldwin apparently set off a firearm intended as a prop, wounding director Joel Souza and killing Hutchins.

The actor denies pulling the trigger and insists he only drew back the hammer of the pistol, although prosecutors dispute this claim.

“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” prosecutors wrote in October in evidence presented to a grand jury.

Last year, Baldwin and the film’s production company, Rust Movie Productions, settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the victim’s family for an undisclosed amount, according to NBC News.

Meanwhile, Hutchins’ family now say they are “looking forward to the criminal trial” as they seek full accountability for her death.

“Our clients have always sought the truth about what happened on the day that Halyna Hutchins was tragically shot and killed,” the family’s lawyer, Gloria Allred, said in a statement, according to the BBC.

“They continue to seek the truth in our civil lawsuit for them and they also would like there to be accountability in the criminal justice system.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.