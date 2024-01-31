Adult Son of Israeli Diplomat Accused of Deliberately Running Over Florida Police Officer — Lawyer Claims He Has ‘Diplomatic Immunity’

The adult son of an Israeli diplomat has been accused of purposefully running over a Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, police officer on his motorcycle — and his lawyer claims that he is protected under diplomatic immunity.

Avraham Gil, 19, hit a police lieutenant who was conducting a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon.

Avraham is the son of Eli Gil, a diplomat at the Israeli consulate in Miami.

Local 10 News reports:

An arrest report states that as the officer approached the vehicle he pulled over, Gil came up on his motorcycle, weaving in between vehicles. The officer motioned at Gil and yelled at him to stop, police said, but instead he kept riding towards the lieutenant and “intentionally ran him over.” The officer, who suffered an “incapacitating” injury to his left leg, grabbed Gil and brought him to the ground to stop him, the report states. Police arrested Gil on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

Gil is crying and red-eyed in his mug shot and has been charged with two felonies.

A lawyer representing Gil claims that he is shielded from prosecution due to who his father is.

The report notes that the State Department’s website states, “Family members forming part of the household of diplomatic agents enjoy precisely the same privileges and immunities as do the sponsoring diplomatic agents.”

However, Local 10 spoke to legal analyst David Weinstein, who said that diplomatic immunity may not apply.

“Diplomatic immunity is not given to people who are called consular officials, and those are people who are not the head diplomatic agent of a foreign country here in the United States, so there is a distinction,” Weinstein told the station.