AARON RODGERS CANCELLED: “Pumped” Pat McAfee Gives Cowardly Explanation As to Why Jets Quarterback is Suspended From His Show Following Jeffrey Epstein List Comments (VIDEO)

ESPN’s Pat McAfee announced Wednesday that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not appear on his show for at least through the remainder of the season and gave a cowardly explanation why he did so.

As TMZ notes, Rodgers generally continues appearing on the show through the NFL playoffs, but that will not be the case this season. The outlet also reports that McAfee made the call himself, not his ESPN bosses.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Rodgers and liberal “comedian” Jimmy Kimmel got into a verbal fight after Rodgers implied last week Kimmel would be affected by the release of a list of associates of Jeffrey Epstein. Rodgers then fired back against Kimmel and the corporate media Tuesday.

A giddy McAfee exclaimed his audience would no longer have to worry about Rodgers for several months, if not longer. He then “explained” that freedom of speech does not mean freedom of consequences.

This is the same line the left loves to drop when they try to cancel a conservative for making a politically incorrect statement.

He finally acknowledged Rodgers’s football greatness before saying he was “pumped” that he did not have to deal with talks about challenging subjects like Epstein’s list in the future.

McAfee (clapping): So Aaron Rodgers’ Tuesday season four is done. (studio applauds) McAfee: There will be a lot of people who are happy with that, myself included, to be honest with you. The way it ended, it got really loud. I am happy that he’s not going to be in my mentions going forward. We’re a conversation show. We live in a country where we have freedom of speech, but you’re going to have to deal with the consequences of your freedom of speech. We’ve given people a lot of who have been waiting for us to fail a lot of ammo… We would love to get back to the point where we just (whoosh) move on. Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Famer… He’s a massive piece of the NFL storyline. We are very lucky to have a chance to chat and learn from him, but some of his thoughts do p*ss off A LOT of people. And I’m pumped this is no longer going to be every single Wednesday of my life, uh, which it has been for the last few weeks. And I’m pumped we don’t have to do these types of talks anymore.

X users took note of McAfee’s cowardly “freedom of speech but not consequences” line while talking about why Rodgers won’t be part of his ESPN show for the foreseeable future.

According to TMZ, there has been no indication whether Rodgers will be welcomed back for season five, so one could consider this an indefinite suspension. A return would be a shock given the uproar over Rodgers’s comments.