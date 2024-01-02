93-Year-Old George Soros Becomes the Latest Victim in ‘Swatting’ Prank Call

In the latest of a series of high-profile swatting incidents, far-left billionaire George Soros became the victim of a prank 911 call at his estate in Southampton, New York.

Southampton Village Police responded to the call reportedly made just before 9 p.m. last Saturday.

The unidentified caller claimed to have shot his wife and was threatening to commit suicide at the Soros mansion on Old Town Road.

Police response teams, including detectives and officers, were dispatched to the scene only to determine that the call was indeed a hoax after securing the premises and confirming with onsite security, The New York Post reported.

The news outlet reported:

The report turned out to be bogus, Southampton Police Detective Herman Lamison said Monday. “Spoke to security, searched the premises. It was [a] negative problem,” one cop responding to the scene reported, according to a recording of police radio traffic obtained by The Post. Lamison confirmed that the 93-year-old billionaire is the owner of the Long Island estate on Old Town Road.

This incident follows a number of similar cases, including the swatting of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Christmas and both of her daughter’s houses.

Parents of conservative reporter Jack Posobiec were also swatted.

In addition to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who was swatted Christmas morning and Jack Posobiec whose parents were swatted again on Monday during a family gathering, Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY) was swatted early in the afternoon. Fortunately, no one was injured and police went away with Christmas cookies

Boston’s racist Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu was also swatted on Christmas Day in what turned out to be a nationwide swatting epidemic over the holiday weekend. A Democrat former state senator in Nebraska was also swatted.

Three Ohio Republican elected officials were swatted on Tuesday: Attorney General Dave Yost, state Rep. Kevin Miller, and state Senator Andrew Brenner.

In Georgia, in addition to Greene, three Republican state senators, John Albers, Clint Dixon, and Kay Kirkpatrick, were swatted over on Monday and Tuesday. No one was reported injured in any of the incidents, which seek to provoke a deadly police response with hoax phone calls falsely claiming heinous crimes are taking place, usually at the target’s residence.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) joined the ranks of elected officials who have been swatted over the Christmas-New Year’s holiday with his Naples, Florida home being swatted Wednesday night (Dec. 27).

The holiday season swattings continued with George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones (R) and Hunter Bide laptop figure John Paul Mac Isaac all reporting being swatted by bogus police calls. Jones also reported his office received a bomb threat.

Also, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) was swatted Friday night (Dec. 30), according to police and Bellows, who was not home at the time. The swatting came a day after Bellows removed Trump from the March 5 Maine Republican presidential primary election over bogus 14th Amendment ‘insurrection’ allegations related to the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Last month, authorities have exposed a national swatting ring linked to LulzSec, a notorious black hat hacking group. The investigation, still underway, reveals a disturbing trend of children being recruited by the group and paid substantial sums in Bitcoin for their involvement in these dangerous pranks.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Okaloosa County School District, held a joint news conference to shed light on the ongoing investigation.

WATCH: