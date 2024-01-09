9 Patients Reported Dead in Oregon After Nurse Allegedly Injected Them With Tap Water Instead of Medication

Police in Medford, Oregon, are investigating a nurse at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center after several patients died after the nurse allegedly ejected them with tap water instead of their prescribed medication.

NBC affiliate KGW 8 News reported that a nurse assigned to the ICU at Asante Rogue Reginal Medical Center replaced a patient’s fentanyl medication with tap water, which resulted in several patients dying from deadly infections.

Hospital sources told KOBI 5, “Tap water, which isn’t sterile, led to multiple infections of Pseudomonas.”

Dr. Robin Miller, who hosts KOBI’s Docs on Call series, shared, “It could cause sepsis, pneumonia. It could infect all the organs. So it can be a very severe infection.”

Complex reported that 9 to 10 patients were injected with tap water and later died.

In a comment to NBC 5 News, Asante stated, “We were distressed to learn of this issue. We reported it to law enforcement and are working closely with them.”

As of now, police are still investigating the deaths at the hospital, and no one has been charged with a crime.