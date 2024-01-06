6 Armed Thugs Pistol-Whip, Carjack Military Veteran – Steal $7k and Take Off with BMW Outside NYC High School

Thank a Democrat.

New York Post reported:

Six armed bandits carjacked a veteran teacher outside a Queens high school, pistol-whipping the educator in front of his family and taking off with his BMW and $7,000, cops said. Christopher Dash was smacked in the head with a gun during the terrifying 5:30 a.m. heist on Jan. 11 outside Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows – one in a recent series of luxury carjackings in Queens. Dash, 59, was sitting with his wife and 18-year-old son in their car in a lot behind Horace Harding Expressway next to the school when two Dodge sedans approached and blocked them from leaving, cops said.

The carjackers took their wallets which totaled $7,000, laptop computers, IDs and a phone. Even with them having weapons drawn on the family, one of them still hit Dash in the head with a gun causing a laceration.

The car was stolen by the carjackers. Two of them were in his car while the others drove off in the cars they arrived in.

Christopher Dash works as an ROTC teacher at the school and has not said anything about the carjacking to reporters.

Carjackings are out of control in Democrat run cities. In December of last year, TGP reported of an off-duty police officer that thwarted carjackers in DC.

Carjackings in the nation’s capital are up 111% in the first ten months of 2023.

An off-duty police officer from Maryland was carjacked in DC while helping family members into their vehicle in December of 2023, in the Oxon Hill area across the street from a large shopping mall.

As the carjackers were trying to force the family out of the vehicle, the officer fired his weapon at the suspects and sent them fleeing.