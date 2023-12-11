Woman Arrested After Striking “Religious Group” in Montana, Police and FBI Keep Group’s Faith a Mystery

A woman in Billings, Montana, was arrested after driving her car into a “religious group” gathered near North 27th Street in the downtown area of Billings.

Genevienne Rancuret, 55, of Billings, was arrested after she drove through a religious group several times.

Rancuret has since been charged with eight counts of felony assault, driving under the influence, and felony criminal mischief.

Billings Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick, in a public statement, shared, “The suspect drove at or through the group several times, damaging equipment and injuring a 45-year-old (man).”

The FBI is now investigating the crime to see if the incident was a “bias-motivated crime.”

The Billings Police Department and the FBI have both refused to release any details regarding the religious group that was attacked.

