Woke Hollywood Social Justice Advocate Killed in His Home By Homeless Intruder – Prosecutors Reveal the Alleged Motive Behind the Crime

A woke social justice advocate named Michael Latt was brutally murdered this week after a homeless woman broke into his home and gunned him down.

As NBC News reported, Los Angeles police arrested 36-year-old Jameelah Michl for the murder. Authorities say she shot Latt after she barged her way into his Los Angeles home at roughly 6 p.m. Monday.

Latt was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said the reason Michl gunned down Latt was due to his friendship with a Hollywood director who she was stalking.

She targeted him for being friends with a woman she had been stalking.

The New York Post reported Latt’s director friend A.V. Rockwell had restraining order against Michl, who’d appeared as an extra in one of her movies, “A Thousand and One.”

Court documents show the suspect allegedly hand-delivered chilling letters to the director’s home. This included one that said, “My Glock is loaded.”

Latt was the son of film producer David Latt and Michelle Satter, the founding senior director at the Sundance Institute. The young man founded a progressive marketing agency called “Lead With Love” in 2019 which purports to harness “the power of art to spark change, bring love, hope and healing to communities and empower others.”

Latt was indefatigably devoted to creating opportunities for artists of color and women and supported far-left Democrats. Here are photos of him next to two-time Georgia gubernatorial loser Stacey Abrams and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo reports that Latt also supported the radical Black Lives Matter movement and was a massive fan of BLM multi-millionaire Patrisse Cullors.

Latt’s family released a statement mourning his loss. They called his murder “a tragic act of violence” and vowed to carry on his legacy of “love” and “compassion.”

Our beloved son, brother, grandson, fiancé Michael Latt, fell victim to a tragic act of violence Monday night. Our family, Michael’s extraordinary friends and colleagues are shattered by the profound grief of losing our Michael. He devoted his career to supporting others, championing organizations that raised up women and artists of color, along with leveraging storytelling, art and various mediums to create enduring change and instill communities with hope, love and inspiration. Michael will never be forgotten and we can all carry on his legacy of love, compassion and fierce dedication to positive and lasting change.

Marxist District Attorney George Gascón, whose coddling of violent criminals has contributed to LA’s crime surge, described Latt as “a passionate advocate who believed in the principles of justice and equity within our criminal legal system.”

Michl has been charged with one count of murder and one count of first-degree residential burglary with a person present. If convicted, she faces up to life in prison.