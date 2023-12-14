Crooked Joe Biden Lashes Out at Republicans After House Votes to Open Impeachment Inquiry

All 221 House Republicans voted to open a formal impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

The vote was along party lines: 221-212.

Joe Biden lashed out at Republicans for their “impeachment stunt.”

Full statement from Joe Biden on House Republicans’ impeachment vote:

The American people need their leaders in Congress to take action on important priorities for the nation and world.

On Tuesday, I met with the President of Ukraine, who is leading his people in a battle for freedom against Russian aggression. He came to America to ask us for help. Yet Republicans in Congress won’t act to help.

The people of Israel are in a battle against terrorists, and they are waiting for our help. Yet Republicans in Congress won’t act to help.

We have to address the situation at our southern border, and I am determined to try to fix the problem. We need funding to strengthen border security, but Republicans in Congress won’t act to help.

We need to continue our progress on the economy and make sure inflation keeps going down and job growth keeps going up. That means avoiding self-inflicted economic crises like a government shutdown, which Republicans in Congress are driving us toward in just a few weeks because they won’t act now to fund the government and critical priorities to make life better for the American people.

There is a lot of work to be done. But after wasting weeks trying to find a new Speaker of the House and having to expel their own members, Republicans in Congress are leaving for a month without doing anything to address these pressing challenges.

I wake up every day focused on the issues facing the American people – real issues that impact their lives, and the strength and security of our country and the world. Unfortunately, House Republicans are not joining me. Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies. Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts.

The American people deserve better. I know what I am going to remain focused on. I would invite Republicans in Congress to join me.