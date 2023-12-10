WHAT’S GOING ON? Governor DeSantis Ignores Good Candidates – Picks Controversial Sheriff in Same County as Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Trial

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

The local St. Lucie press reported on the move this week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointment of Lt. Keith Pearson to be sheriff after the abrupt resignation of longtime Sheriff Ken Mascara shocked local Republican leaders, who asked DeSantis to reconsider the decision.

DeSantis, a Republican, on Friday tapped Pearson the same day Mascara, a Democrat in his sixth term, notified the governor about his sudden retirement.

In a letter Mascara released Friday afternoon to the public, he cited ongoing “health issues.” Multiple attempts to reach Mascara for comment since Friday’s announcement were unsuccessful.

By Monday, Pearson had filed paperwork as part of running as a Republican in the 2024 sheriff’s election.

Kenny Nail, chairman of the St. Lucie County Republican Executive Committee, said he was “speechless.”

“Pearson’s name made no sense,” Nail said, adding he questioned how a lieutenant could be promoted past higher ranking individuals at the agency.

He said DeSantis’ office didn’t communicate with local party officials before Pearson’s appointment, which he said was unusual.

“Every state Legislator in this county is Republican, Toby Overdorf, Dana Trabulsy, Gayle Harrell, Erin Grall, all four of them are, and for him not to consult any of them or the chairman, something smells like fish,” Nail said.