WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Addresses Media After Day 3 in $40 Million Defamation Trial by Georgia Election Workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss – Giuliani Expected to Testify TOMORROW

Rudy Giuliani was in court on Wednesday for the third day of his DC show trial as a DC jury decides how much he will be forced to pay Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, for alleged defamation after he claimed the two women contributed to voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys rested their case after questioning Ruby Freeman for over an hour.

Following the 2020 presidential election, Rudy Giuliani and The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft and Joe Hoft were sued by the two election workers. Ruby and Shaye claim that they were threatened by third parties after the claims were made.

In August of this year, Obama-appointed DC Judge Beryl Howell decided that Rudy Giuliani was legally liable for defaming Ruby and Shaye because he was late in producing relevant evidence to the election workers’ attorneys. So she pronounced Rudy guilty of the crime! We later learned that Rudy could not turn over the documents to the attorneys because he was not holding the information – investigators were holding it in another case against Rudy.

Howell is the same radical left Judge who recently went on an unhinged rant during a speech, suggesting that the country is creeping towards authoritarianism, not because of her uber-partisan actions as a lawless judge but because Donald Trump is a tyrant.

The radical and lawless Judge Howell is also overseeing the case against President Trump in Washington, DC.

How is this acceptable? This is something you would expect from a third-world country.

You can see from Judge Howell’s body language and attitude that she holds utter contempt for Mayor Giuliani and his counsel, but esteem for plaintiffs Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss and their attorneys.

Giuliani is also prevented from speaking out against the biased Judge and the plaintiffs, who are bringing a 40 million dollar suit against him with an oversupply of attorneys to Giuliani’s one attorney.

ABC reports,

Before the jury was seated, Giuliani was asked by Judge Beryl Howell to explain remarks he made after court and online Tuesday night, after she admonished him earlier Tuesday about comments he made on Monday. “I did,” Giuliani said about making Tuesday’s remarks, “but I don’t think they violated the order. If I did, it was accidental.” “I will not do it in the future,” he said. In a video streamed Tuesday night on X, formerly Twitter, Giuliani said, “They’re seeking $40 million. Oh yeah. They’re seeking $40 million for the damage that I allegedly did to them. One of them did testify that she has no money, they do have an endless number of lawyers in the courtroom, however, for people that don’t have any money.”

During today’s examination of witness Ruby Freeman, attorneys played audio recordings and displayed images of messages they claim she received as a result of Rudy Giuliani’s statements and social media posts following the 2020 Presidential Election.

When asked by The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson after the trial, Giuliani confirmed that he had nothing to do with these messages and no control over what other people do. “I don’t even know who those people are,” he added.

Giuliani also told reporters that he will “be able to exercise [his] right to free speech” after the trial, while keeping it a mystery whether or not he will testify on Thursday.

Giuliani: I’ve got nothing for you right now until after the trial is over. But I wouldn’t be happy to talk to you when these restrictions are not on me. I can say what I like to say, except no comment. The court order is pretty complete with regard to that, and I’m going to respect it. After all, there’s only a day or two more to go, and then we’ll be able to exercise our right to free speech, God willing, like every other American. Reporter: Are you gonna testify tomorrow? Trending: BREAKING: Trump Prosecutor, Jack Smith’s Alleged Role In Extortion Scheme While At the International Court of Justice Is Revealed Giuliani: I intend to, but I always leave them guessing. When I was a prosecutor, defense lawyers never told me if the guy was going to testify. I sure as heck I’m not gonna tell them whether I am or I’m not. So the better soon I am. Reporter: Well, yesterday, you said the truth would come out. So is this a change from yesterday? Giuliani: We’re not over yet. I said the truth will come out. The truth will come out. I didn’t say when. So, it will come out, and it will come out very, very shortly. But I’m not going to comment on the courtroom. I’m not supposed to. Conradson: All these recordings they played today and stuff like that with people saying stuff. Do you have any control over what other people say? Giuliani: I had nothing to do with any of this. As you know, my name isn’t there, it doesn’t refer to me, I don’t even know who those people are.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on what is expected to be the final day of the trial on Thursday.