WATCH: Megyn Kelly Reveals What Chris Christie Was Saying to Her in Viral Video During Debate Commercial Break, Says He Was ‘Pissed Off’

GOP debate moderator Megyn Kelly has revealed what Chris Christie was saying to her in a viral video taken during the commercial break.

Christie appeared to be complaining to her — which she confirmed on Thursday’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

“All over the internet last night was a video that went viral of somebody in the balcony filming Chris Christie coming over to yours truly during a break at the end of the first hour and kind of getting up in my grill, and there was all sorts of speculation about what was happening there,” Kelly said. “I will tell you what was happening there. It was not off the record. He was pissed off. He was mad that he wasn’t getting enough questions, and he said, ‘I made it up at this stage and I haven’t been able to speak in a while and, you know, I should have been brought in on that last debate.'”

Chris Christie appears to go and complain to Megyn Kelly after intense yelling match with Vivek over Nikki Haley. #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/uYnPZuzysp — Noah Griffith (@Noah_Griffith_) December 7, 2023

Kelly continued, “And, you know, I had a couple minds of it. I said, ‘We’re coming to you. You’re gonna be happy in the second hour,’ which I lived up to. But number one, he was right that in the last run, he had been excluded, and the reason that happened is because we let them fight in the first 40 minutes of the debate, and therefore that comes at the expense of something, and where you insert yourself, Chris Christie, on this earlier fight or– it’s all at the expense of something else that’s coming. Which is fine, we were not wedded to our rundown, we had like 40 questions going out there, our goal was to ask ten of them, you know, in a perfect world, but the producers in the truck have to rejigger the rundown.”

“The sort of even distribution of questions got mucked up by all the arguing,” Kelly continued.

Kelly also pointed out that the former New Jersey governor is polling at the bottom of the pack, but had only 30 seconds less speaking time than Nikki Haley — who is up at the top.

“Having said all that, I knew very well that Christie was going to get asked a Trump question having to do with immigration at the top of the next hour, so it was totally fair to him, and he’s polling at 2%! Okay? In no debate ever, and I’ve now done six of them, have we given as many questions to the guy who’s at 3% as to the person who’s in the lead, at least amongst the candidates on the stage,” she explained.

“I’m sorry, Governor Christie. That’s the way it is. When all said and done, CNN says this is the timing of the stage: Vivek got 22 minutes, DeSantis 21, Haley 17, Christie 16 and 52 seconds. So he was a half a minute behind Haley, who’s tied up there for number one.”

Kelly continued, “So I don’t want to hear it frankly. We did right by him, he got a ton of airtime. That’s what he was mad about. I like the guy, but just to break some news on what people speculating on.”