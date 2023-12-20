WATCH LIVE: President Trump Speaks to MASSIVE CROWD in Waterloo, Iowa After Leftist Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Him From 2024 Ballot – 7 PM ET

President Trump is set to deliver remarks tonight in Waterloo, Iowa at 7 pm ET just weeks ahead of the Iowa Caucus.

While he leads by 50 points in the Primary, Trump is still speaking to the massive crowds and signing voters to “caucus pledges” across Iowa to destroy his Primary opponents in the January 15 Caucus.

The room is filled with patriots and caucus-goers who are ready to take America back from the radical left:

President Trump drew a massive crowd in Waterloo, Iowa. Waterloo used to vote Democrat until Trump came along. Trump flipping the Midwest from Blue to Red is a significant reason why Never Trumpers like Liz Cheney are so angry.

pic.twitter.com/WY4gVJP379 — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) December 19, 2023

Tonight’s speech comes just hours after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on the legal challenge to block Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot, citing the 14th Amendment.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which states that public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

However, Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the state’s high court left room for an appeal. The ruling will go into effect on January 4, 2024.

The President is expected to comment on this bogus election interference ruling and his plans to appeal.

Article III Project founder and attorney previously told The Gateway Pundit that the US Supreme Court will have a discretionary review over the case on appeal, meaning they don’t have to take it.

However, they must step in and enforce the Constitution against these “Republic-ending tactics by the Democrats,” says Davis.

Watch live below via RSBN: