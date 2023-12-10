WATCH LIVE: President Trump Headlines the New York Young Republican Club’s 11th Annual Gala – 10 PM ET

President Trump on Saturday night headlined the New York Young Republican Club’s 11th annual gala.

President Trump is expected to speak at 10 pm ET.

The biggest night of the year in the entire conservative movement is upon us. The New York Young Republican Club held its 111th Annual Winter Gala Saturday night at the elegant Cipriani Wall Street in Lower Manhattan.

The Gateway Pundit’s founder and Editor-in-Chief Jim Hoft is featured as an honored guest at the NYYRC’s gala.

The list of honored guests keeps growing each day, as the leaders of the American conservative movement Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Jim Hoft, Jack Posobiec, Raheem Kassam, Maureen Bannon, Bill Spadea, Congressman Paul Gosar, Danielle D’Souza, Congressman Mike Collins, Alex Bruesewitz, Congressman Cory Mills, Joseph McBride, Esq, Chadwick Moore, Charly Arnolt, Andrew Giuliani, Scott Presler, Amanda Milius, and Lucian Wintrich, will all be in attendance for the annual black-tie affair.