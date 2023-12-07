WATCH: Dozens of Reported Hamas Savages Surrender to Israeli Soldiers in Humiliating Fashion

Several clips emerged from the Gaza Strip Thursday showing how the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) rounded up dozens of reported Hamas terrorists and forced them to surrender in humiliating fashion.

The Times of Israel reported that the savages turned themselves in after being pushed back by the advancing Israel Defense Forces near Jabaliya.

Multiple Israeli outlets report the men captured are Hamas fighters of the Shejaya battalion. Palestinian media, for what little they are worth, are issuing denials.

The IDF has conducted mass arrests in the northern Gaza Strip, with footage emerging of detainees stripped to their underwear and packed into the back of military trucks. Israeli media is claiming the pictures show the mass surrender of Hamas fighters of the Shejaya battalion.… pic.twitter.com/nCYNAkmNbI — Mary McAuliffe (@mcauliffe_marym) December 7, 2023

Below is a video showing several kneeling scumbags lined up with their hands over their heads. They have been completely stripped down to their underwear.

תמונות משנות תודעה: עשרות עצורים עזתים, ייתכן מחבלי חמאס, נתפסו או נכנעו, למרות ההתחייבות “לא נרים דגל לבן, לא ניכנע”.

לצד צילום מפקדת צפון של חמאס במנהרות, חשיפת הקבלות ע”ש בנו של הניה, כיבוש כיכר פלסטין בעזה, כל אלו משנים תודעה. pic.twitter.com/gWADK72o9P — Baruch Yedid, ברוך ידיד, باروخ يديد (@BaruchYedid) December 7, 2023

Here are some captured screenshots further illustrating the abject humiliation these reported savages were subjected to.

According to Channel 13 reporter Almog Boker, more than a hundred Hamas fighters turned themselves in. This marks the group’s surrender to the IDF since Israel began its incursion into the Palestinian enclave.

The IDF has not commented yet on the arrests in Jabaliya.