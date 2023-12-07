WATCH: Dozens of Reported Hamas Savages Surrender to Israeli Soldiers in Humiliating Fashion

by
Credit: Screen capture/The Times of Israel

Several clips emerged from the Gaza Strip Thursday showing how the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) rounded up dozens of reported Hamas terrorists and forced them to surrender in humiliating fashion.

The Times of Israel reported that the savages turned themselves in after being pushed back by the advancing Israel Defense Forces near Jabaliya.

Multiple Israeli outlets report the men captured are Hamas fighters of the Shejaya battalion. Palestinian media, for what little they are worth, are issuing denials.

Below is a video showing several kneeling scumbags lined up with their hands over their heads. They have been completely stripped down to their underwear.

WATCH:

Here are some captured screenshots further illustrating the abject humiliation these reported savages were subjected to.

LOOK:

Credit: @1717Bazz
Credit: @BaruchYedid
Credit: @1717Bazz

According to Channel 13 reporter Almog Boker, more than a hundred Hamas fighters turned themselves in. This marks the group’s surrender to the IDF since Israel began its incursion into the Palestinian enclave.

The IDF has not commented yet on the arrests in Jabaliya.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.