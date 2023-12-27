WATCH: Biden Arrives in St. Croix Where He will Spend the Rest of the Year at the Beach

by

Joe Biden on Wednesday arrived in St. Croix where he will spend the rest of the year at the beach. This is just one day after he returned to Washington DC from a vacation at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland.

Biden and his family of grifters were spotted exiting Air Force One in the US Virgin Islands on Wednesday afternoon.

Joe Biden has spent 417 days – 39% of his presidency – on vacation without visitor logs.

Natalie Biden, Joe Biden’s late son Beau’s daughter joined the family vacation.

WATCH:

It is unclear where Joe Biden will be staying during his holiday in St. Croix to celebrate the New Year.

In 2022 Biden stayed at a beachfront villa owned by wealthy Biden-Democrat donors Bill and Connie Neville.

“Last year, he and his family stayed free of charge at the multimillion-dollar beachfront villa of wealthy donors Bill and Connie Neville — who gave more than $10,000 to Biden’s 2020 campaign and were among the select group admitted to the president’s first White House state dinner.” The New York Post reported.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.