Vivek Ramaswamy Dunks On Dan Crenshaw After Neocon RINO Mocks Him For His Vow to Withdraw from Colorado Primary Until President Trump is Reinstated

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, President Trump was disqualified from the ballot in Colorado by the state’s far-left Supreme Court in an unprecedented assault on American democracy.

All seven Colorado Supreme Court justices were appointed by Democrats – three of the justices dissented from Tuesday’s ruling. Below are the four radicals who decided to legislate from the bench and spit on the American people.

All 7 Colorado Supreme Court Justices were appointed by Democrats. 3 of them dissented with the ruling to bar Trump. Here are the 4 that voted for. pic.twitter.com/oDl6c8acX9 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 20, 2023

As Jim Hoft reported, Vivek Ramaswamy responded to this travesty of justice by boldly vowing to withdraw his name from the Colorado primary ballot. He also called on others to follow in his footsteps.

Ramaswamy’s move won widespread praise from the conservative movement. But at the same time, it also triggered the political establishment, which would prefer that he fade away.

One can count Rep. Dan Crenshaw (RINO-TX) chief among the millennial candidate’s haters. He responded to Ramaswamy’s based and unselfish move by mocking him.

Crenshaw snidely suggested that Ramaswamy should go ahead and withdraw from the other states as well if he is going to drop off the Colorado ballot.

Maybe he should just withdraw from all the other states too https://t.co/XEawrQ4Uxj — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 20, 2023

Ramaswamy responded by dunking on Crenshaw by bringing up his sordid past, profiting from his trade of stocks. Back in 2021, Crenshaw’s trading netted the fifth-highest rate of return among members of Congress, edging out then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Maybe Congressmen shouldn’t be allowed to trade individual stocks. https://t.co/FFcBDOO51v — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 20, 2023

Conservatives on X were digging Ramaswamy’s complete own of the NeoCon RINO.

Vivek just owned corrupt neocon Dan Crenshaw. https://t.co/ffnkuEoVkQ — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 20, 2023

Ouch! — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) December 20, 2023

Bodied. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) December 20, 2023

Damn. This tweet wins the internet machine today. — Stefan Mychajliw (@StefanMychajliw) December 20, 2023

Vivek is basically what Crenshaw wanted to be. — Mike Vega (@MikeVega2408) December 20, 2023

In addition to Crenshaw’s trading of stocks, The Daily Caller revealed last year his campaign also paid a firm that employs his wife.

TGP also reported last year that Crenshaw was slapped with a 42K fine last year for illegally fundraising during the 2020 election cycle.

The swamp has wholly drained the former war hero like the late Senator John McCain decades ago, and Ramaswamy gave him a brutal reminder.