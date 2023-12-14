Vivek Ramaswamy Destroys CNN’s Abby Phillip During Heated Exchange on ‘Government’s Entrapment’ of January 6ers (VIDEO)

In a recent fiery exchange on CNN, entrepreneur and GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy confronted host Abby Phillip regarding the government’s role in the January 6 Capitol event. Ramaswamy refuted mainstream narratives and suggested government entrapment in the incident.

Ramaswamy, a former biotech CEO, expressed his concerns about the government’s involvement in the January 6 events. He challenged the narrative that has been widely accepted, pointing to his shift in perspective over the last three years.

“If you had told me that January 6 was in any way an inside job, the subject of government entrapment, I would have told you that was crazy talk, fringe conspiracy theory, nonsense,” Ramaswamy said.

“I can tell you now, having gone somewhat deep into this, it’s not. I mean, the reality is this. We do have a government. First of all, we have technology that has lied to us systematically over the last several years about the origin of COVID-19, about the Hunter Biden laptop that we were told was false by 51 CIA experts and otherwise before we now know that it was true. You can go straight down the list. The Trump Russia, disinformation, collusion, hoax, all of it. Now we come to January 6. The reality is we know that there were federal law enforcement agents in that field,” he added.

Phillip and Ramaswamy clashed over the credibility and implications of such allegations, with Phillip seeking to clarify and constrain the discussion to tangible evidence, while Ramaswamy sought to convey his broader concerns about civil liberties and government overreach.

He compared the January 6 incident to the plight of those involved in the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, where entrapment played a key role in the defendants’ acquittal.

“You are saying there were federal agents in the crowd on January 6? There is no evidence that there were federal agents in the crowd on January 6,” Phillip said.

“So why before Congress, when pressed on what the number was, they didn’t say there were none. They just couldn’t say how many,” said Ramaswamy.

Vivek Ramaswamy wrote on X, “Too bad for CNN, we’ll take the TRUTH on Jan. 6 mainstream. There is clear evidence that there was at the very least entrapment of peaceful protestors, similar to the fake Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot & countless other cases. The FBI won’t admit how many undercover officers were in the field on Jan 6, Capitol police on one hand fired rubber bullets & explosives into a peaceful crowd who they then willingly later allowed to enter the Capitol. That doesn’t add up & the actual evidence turns the prior narrative upside down: if the deep state is willing to manufacture an “insurrection” to take down its political opponents, they can do anything. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.”

The Gateway Pundit reported that the Washington, D.C. FBI Field Office confirmed during a congressional hearing that undercover officers, confidential informants, and FBI assets were present at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, despite FBI Director Wray testifying to the contrary.

Rep. Matt Gaetz wrote, “The Washington, D.C. FBI Field Office CONFIRMED that undercover officers, confidential informants, and FBI assets were present at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, despite FBI Director Wray testifying to the contrary!”

In September, House Judiciary Republicans sent out an explosive letter that CHANGES EVERYTHING!

The House Judiciary Republicans sent out a letter that includes transcribed testimony from former Assistant Director-in-Charge of the Washington Field Office (WFO) Steven D’Antuono.

D’Antuono testified that the FBI had numerous confidential human sources (CHS) in the Trump crowd on January 6.

In fact, they had so many FBI operatives in the crowd that they had no idea how many were actually there that day!

From the document.

D’Antuono explained that due to the large number of CHSs present at the Capitol, the WFO asked FBI Headquarters “to do a poll or put out something to people saying w[ere] any CHSs involved” so the FBI could try to ascertain how many CHSs had been in attendance.5 D’Antuono stated after the outreach from Headquarters was “when we started getting responses back.” As one example, he recalled that a CHS from the Kansas City Field Office was on site at the Capitol and had allegedly been in contact with his handler while at the event. The CHS reported to his handler “while they were in the crowd, I think, saying that they were going in. They were trying to stop some of the action happening and they left or whatnot.” This new information is extremely concerning. It suggests that the FBI cannot adequately track the activities and operations of its informants, and that it lost control of its CHSs present at the Capitol on January 6. These revelations reinforce existing concerns, identified by Special Counsel Durham, about the FBI’s use of, and payment to, CHSs who have fabricated evidence

and misrepresented information. The Justice Department Inspector General also identified critical problems in the FBI’s CHS program, including the FBI’s failure to fully vet CHSs and the FBI’s willingness to ignore red flags that would call into question an informant’s reliability.

The Gateway Pundit previously identified 20 different confirmed incidents and operations involving federal, state, and local government operatives who infiltrated the massive Trump crowds on January 6, 2021.