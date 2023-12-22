Vigilant Fox: Tucker Carlson Issues Major Warning on What the Establishment Has in Store for Trump

This article originally appeared on VigilantNews.com and was republished with permission.

“They [the establishment] look at Trump as a vampire, and they put a stake in his heart, but they’re afraid that that stake could come out any time,” expressed military historian Victor Davis Hanson in a viral video in late November.

“They are terrified of him because they think he’s smarter this time, and he has just cause to really get angry because of what they did to him.”

Tucker Carlson Concurs

The Colorado Supreme Court made a significant ruling Tuesday, disqualifying former President Donald Trump from appearing on the ballot. This decision is anchored in the interpretation of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which specifically mentions that any public official who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the United States may be disqualified from holding public office.

On Monday, Tucker Carlson told Dan Bongino, “If you want to know what things are going to look like in the future, just chart out what has been happening recently and ask yourself, are things accelerating or decelerating? … just chart it out. And in the case of Trump, they started with protests, they moved to impeachment. Now they’re at indictment. None of it has worked. What’s next? What could possibly be next?” he asked.

That next step appears to be taking Trump off the ballot altogether. But Tucker suggested something much more sinister is looming.

“If you felt, and you really believed — and a lot of them do — that the worst thing that could happen to the country, and, more specifically, to you, in the professional class, is to have Donald Trump as president. And everything you have tried has failed. And they have been accelerating steps: protests, impeachment, indictment. How many more arrows do you have in your quiver? And what’s the next one? And, of course, it’s assassination.”

“And assassination happens around the world,” Carlson continued. “I had dinner with the former president of Haiti in my house last night. His successor was murdered in his bed in the presidential palace in Port Au Prince. And he’s hardly alone. People get assassinated. I mean, they’ve been assassinated in this country, far more often than we’re willing to admit. It happened in Japan.”

Carlson expressed that it is not crazy to think the same exact thing could happen to Trump. “And, of course, it’s the last thing I want,” he added.

“I said it directly to Trump, by the way, because it’s so obvious. How could you not say that? So I did. And he did not engage with me at all on that subject, and I don’t know what he actually thinks of it, but he’s smart. And so, he must know that that’s true.”

Carlson ended by suggesting that the very reason this topic is not widely discussed or dismissed is that it holds an uncomfortable or inconvenient truth for those in power: “Look at the things you’re not allowed to say. You’re not allowed to say them, not because they’re conspiracy theories or lies. You’re not allowed to say them precisely because they are not conspiracy theories or lies. They are true.”

The entire Tucker Carlson interview with Dan Bongino is available to watch via the video below:

