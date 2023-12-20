VIDEO: Kamala Harris Delivers Word Salad After Trashing President Trump During Interview

If people believe the IQ of America will suddenly improve should Joe Biden be impeached and removed from office, think again. Kamala Harris gave us a sad reminder when what was left of her “brain” completely melted away after she trashed Trump on MSNBC.

During an appearance on “The Last Word” with Lawrence O’Donnell, Harris trashed President Donald Trump after he said violent illegal aliens were “poisoning the blood of our country.”

As the New York Post reported, Harris claimed people “rightfully” found Trump’s words “similar to the language” of Adolf Hitler. Yes, the sitting “vice-president” views the 45th president as similar to arguably the most sinister individual to ever walk the Earth.

But Harris then descended into a festival of word salads. When O’Donnell queried her about the importance of the 2024 election, she made an inexcusable blunder and did not bother correcting herself.

Harris: You know, every election cycle we talk about, this is the most election of our lifetime. Lawrence, this one is, this one is. We are literally talking about people who are attempting to divide our country in the most crude, frankly, and profound way. We are talking about those who are intent and purposeful to to attack fundamental freedoms. The freedom to be free from fear of violence and hate … the freedom to just … be. The freedom to just be.

WATCH:

Then Harris later uttered this new massive word salad where she seemingly attempted to talk about how fortunate she has been serving with Biden.

I have been fortunate and blessed during the course of being vice president to have many situations where it becomes too clear me that there are people … of every age and gender, by the way, who see something about being the first that lets them know they don’t need to be, um, limited by other people’s limited, um, understanding of who can do what.

As bad as America looks right now, Heaven help us should Kamala Harris ever occupy the most powerful position in the world.