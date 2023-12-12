VIDEO: Biden Fundraiser Reveals Why He Is Ditching the Democratic Party and Joining the GOP in Setback for Old Joe

The news for Old Joe Biden continues to get worse as a former diehard supporter of his has ditched the Democratic Party and revealed the reasons why.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Biden’s poll numbers have cratered to all-time lows, and he trails Trump in almost every swing state.

Will Pierce served as a Biden fundraiser during the 2020 Presidential campaign and was the executive director of Draft Biden 2016. He also worked for Bernie Sanders’ 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

Pierce appeared on Fox and Friends First on Tuesday to outline why he decided to leave the Democrat plantation. He concisely explained how the party has completely abandoned its traditional views and solely focuses on dividing the American people.

WATCH:

WOAH: Lifelong Democrat operative who fundraised for Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders DEFECTS Party, Registers as REPUBLICAN to vote for TRUMP pic.twitter.com/po7YJNNp9q — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 12, 2023

Over the years, the Democratic Party has changed from its ideals. I personally view politics as a game of ideas, and you have to get to 50% plus one and unite people all the way around. If you look at the Democratic Party right now, they’d rather divide people in boxes and label them rather than unite them.

Pierce further detailed his jump from the Democrat to the Republican Party in a piece for the Daily Caller.

The main reason I am leaving the Democratic Party is its utter disconnect with the American people. The party that once championed the working class has now been overtaken by elites in affluent hubs who couldn’t care less about the struggles of the average American. This shift has left many Americans, including myself, unheard and feeling like an afterthought of the Democratic Party. The party’s shortcomings in education have played a significant role in my departure. They have declared war on concerned parents like myself, labeling them “domestic terrorists” for expressing their opposition to radical curricula that disseminate sexual content to young children. The party’s emphasis on “progressive ideology” in schools, at the expense of parental involvement and a robust STEM education, raises legitimate concerns about the future preparedness of our children. It’s time to shift our focus back to the fundamentals that ensure our children’s success, thereby building a foundation for a more prosperous society.

Pierce is not the first prominent Democrat to ditch the Party just one year before the election. As the Gateway Pundit previously revealed, BLM leader Mark Fisher saw the light and not only threw Biden under the bus but has been a staunch supporter of the J6 Prisoners persecuted by the Biden regime.

We may be witnessing a bit of realignment as male black voters continue to speak out against the Democrats. If true, this presents a golden opportunity for President Trump to remake the 2024 electoral map.